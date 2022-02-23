ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

South River police investigate several vehicle theft cases in recent months

By Submitted Content
Hopewell Valley News
Hopewell Valley News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

SOUTH RIVER – Since November 2021, the South River Police Department has investigated seven vehicle theft cases in the borough. In each incident, the vehicle was left...

centraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Police shot at during investigation in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer was forced to take cover after being shot at in South Memphis overnight Wednesday. Shots were fired at the officer while an investigation was being conducted on the 700 block of East Mallory near Prospect Street just before 2 a.m. A squad car was struck but no injuries […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WTAJ

Police investigating an attempted theft at an Indiana county Walmart

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are investigating an attempted retail theft at a Walmart in Indiana county after over $700 worth of items were nearly stolen. Indiana county police released surveillance images of a white male who attempted to steal two television and miscellaneous hardware worth $710.21. According to police, the attempted theft happened […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South River#Police#Vehicles#Common Sense#Theft
Motor1.com

Driver Caught Street Racing At 109 MPH Tells Police He Was Going Faster

Honesty pays off? Not always as Timothy Brooks Holden still has to do 150 hours of community work aside from losing his driver's license for 18 months. NZ Herald reports that on July 23, 2021, he was pulled over by the police for going way over the speed limit. On a rural road near Hastings in New Zealand, a radar clocked him at 176 km/h (109.3 mph), but the man claims he was actually going faster. What, what?
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged over shooting of unarmed man in parked car

Two sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana have been arrested on manslaughter warrants and fired over the “unjustified” shooting of an unarmed man in his parked car last week.Daniel Vallee, 34, was shot dead after a 12-minute stand-off with Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Officers outside a known “crack house” at around 2.20am last Wednesday.Mr Vallee allegedly refused to get out of his vehicle, locked his doors, and switched the car engine on as five officers surrounded him with guns drawn.Announcing the two officers’ arrests, Sheriff Joseph P Lopinto III said Mr Vallee had “escalated the situation” by starting the engines while the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Man arrested for shooting dead 9-year-old on a trampoline

A Minneapolis man has reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith last May. Dpree Shareef Robinson, who records show was arrested on Wednesday, was charged with second-degree murder by Minneapolis prosecutors after appearing in court on Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it believed Trinity was was caught in “crossfire” when she was shot while bouncing on a friend’s trampoline on 15 May 2021. She had been at a birthday party at the time, during which three children in total were shot.“As we said during the Spotlight on Crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kait 8

Police investigate burglary, theft at business

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for the suspects accused of burglarizing a business and stealing nearly $12,000 worth of automotive items. According to an incident report, officers went to German Motor Works in the 3200 block of Shelby Drive around 7:30 a.m. Feb. 16 about the burglary.
JONESBORO, AR
The Independent

Man arrested landing at Heathrow over 2017 murder of ‘completely innocent’ 23- year-old

A man has been charged with murdering a 23-year-old who was stabbed to death five years ago while walking home with friends. Seun McMillan, 23, died after being attacked in Cowper Gardens, Southgate, on 2 May 2017.Jarrad O’Field was charged with murder on Tuesday after arriving at Heathrow airport on a flight from Canada.Mr O’Field, 24, who has no fixed address, has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs over a separate matter.He will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.Speaking on the first anniversary of the stabbing in 2018, Mr McMillan’s mother, Chantelle Bucknor, said her son was “completely innocent in all of this”.She said: “He was jovial, handsome, the life and soul of the party. Everyone loved Seun. “He would come in and be very polite and very manageable.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Dunmore police investigating numerous reports of car theft

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for suspects they say were involved in numerous thefts from vehicles that occurred in Dunmore. According to the Dunmore Police Department, the suspects pictured below are accused of involvement in several thefts. Police are describing the first suspect as a 35 to 45-year-old male or female, wearing a […]
DUNMORE, PA
Tri-Town News

Milltown police caution residents about uptick in vehicle burglaries, thefts

MILLTOWN – Milltown police are advising residents about an increase in vehicle burglaries and thefts in the area. “Neighboring towns have reported multiple stolen vehicles on a single night. Milltown police remind residents not to store and/or broadcast valuables in their parked vehicles. Remember to lock your vehicle doors and never leave keys, key fobs or proximity keys inside your parked vehicles,” police said in a Nixle alert on Feb. 25.
MILLTOWN, NJ
YourErie

Millcreek Police investigating retail theft incident

Millcreek Township Police are investigating a retail theft at a store in Millcreek Township. This theft took place on January 20th. According to police, a white male in his 20’s, wearing a blue jacket with black trim, a gray knit hat, and black pants, was seen carrying $235 worth of merchandise out of the store […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Austin

Police investigating after fatal shooting in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department responded to a shooting in South Austin that left one person dead Wednesday evening. The shooting happened at the Murphy Gas Station at 710 East Ben White Boulevard. According to APD, initial calls of the shooting came at 5:06 p.m. "When officers...
AUSTIN, TX
WFMJ.com

Warren Police investigate theft of shopping cart full of Red Bull

Police are investigating a report of someone stealing a shopping car filled with Red Bull energy drink from a Warren grocery store. The manager of the Giant Eagle on Elm Road told an officer that a man filled the buggy with the beverage Tuesday afternoon and left without paying. Police...
WARREN, OH
Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell, NJ
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hopewelj and Mercer County, NJ.

 https://centraljersey.com/hopewell-valley-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy