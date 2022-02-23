ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah student’s homemade rocket fuel explodes in dorm, displacing 22 students

By Nexstar Media Wire, Vivian Chow
PROVO, Utah ( KTVX ) – The blast from a Utah student’s homemade rocket fuel experiment inside a dorm kitchen left 22 students displaced Sunday, police said.

The Brigham Young University Police Department said around 4:30 p.m., a fire alarm went off at Heritage Halls Building 4.

When Provo fire crews arrived, they witnessed the sprinkler systems fully activated, flooding the main floor.

Upon investigating, fire crews say a dorm resident had been making homemade rocket fuel on the kitchen stove when the mixture suddenly exploded into a fireball.

Police are dubbing the culprit BYU’s very own “Rocket Man.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vnVD_0eN1TVoM00
    (Courtesy of BYU Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kpc4_0eN1TVoM00
    (Courtesy of BYU Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05V7hI_0eN1TVoM00
    (Courtesy of BYU Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cVEP_0eN1TVoM00
    (Courtesy of BYU)

The explosion ejected intense flames onto the walls and ceiling around the stove. Luckily, fire crews were able to secure the scene and extinguish the intense blaze.

No injuries were reported, but students had to be relocated to another floor so school employees could clean and repair the damaged rooms.

“Please keep your experiments in the lab and supervised by trained professionals,” says BYU Police.

Police shared photos of the damage on social media, which prompted dozens of comments and the following question from one sharp-eyed Facebook user: “But why is there a toilet in the living room?”

“Yeah, there’s a story I’m sure,” police responded.

Others speculated that the explosion might have been related to the creation of meth, to which police replied, “Unusual as it may be, in this instance the resident really was mixing up rocket fuel.”

The student responsible for the rocket fuel fireball was not publicly identified.

