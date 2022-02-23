ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Friends and business associates remember consultant Karen Wunderlin

By Michael L. Jones
 1 day ago

Karen Wunderlin, founder and president of The Wunderlin Company, passed away unexpectedly of a pulmonary embolism in Snowmass Village, Colorado on February 15. She was 65. Wunderlin was well known in Louisville business and nonprofit communities for her efforts to facilitate change, growth, and cultural development in the city....

