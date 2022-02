DALY CITY (KPIX 5) — Daly City’s Serramonte Del Rey neighborhood is about to undergo a major change. The Jefferson Union High School District is updating outdated facilities and will be replacing them with faculty and staff apartment housing, and will also eventually develop the site into a neighborhood with 6 buildings, including a 14-story building. “The community meetings that we have had, the people who live right here, are I think, largely in favor of this,” said JUHSD Superintendent Toni Presta. The site is located at 699 Serramonte Boulevard in Daly City. But there’s a group of people who are not pleased with...

DALY CITY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO