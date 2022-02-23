ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Texas man indicted on child molestation charges in Cherokee County

By Shannon Ballew sballew@cherokeetribune.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cherokee County grand jury has indicted a Texas man on charges that he sexually abused a girl under 16 over a five-year period. Donnovan Wilson, 25, of Graham,...

