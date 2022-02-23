ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GBH president to step down at the end of 2022

By Don Seiffert
bizjournals
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Abbott, president and CEO of Boston public media company WGBH Educational Foundation will step down from the role at the end of the year, capping off a 23-year run at the organization. The nonprofit, which has gone by the branding of simply GBH for the past couple of...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

KnowBe4 CFO to step down, new exec is named

February 17, 2022 - Clearwater-based KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), a provider of the world's largest security awareness training, is making changes to its C-Suite. KnowBe4 announced Wednesday that Krish Venkataraman will be stepping down from his role as the co-President and Chief Financial Officer. Venkataraman will be appointed to the company's board of directors. In addition, KnowBe4 announced that Bob Reich, who brings over 25 years of financial leadership, will assume the CFO role. "Krish has been a valuable partner to me and the entire KnowBe4 team for the past four years. During this time, he built an incredibly strong finance team and was critical to executing our successful IPO last year," KnowBe4 founder and CEO Stu Sjouwerman said in a release. "He was also the visionary behind our data analytics group who now provides data and business capabilities that represent a single source of truth for the whole company."
CLEARWATER, FL
rolling out

Sherman Kizart discloses how setting goals helped him become a CEO

Sherman K. Kizart is the founder and managing director of Kizart Media Partners Inc. Kizart has acquired expert knowledge from over 20 years of experience as a marketing specialist. He is also one of the leading advocates and authorities in the U.S. on urban radio and multicultural media strategies and tactics.
BUSINESS
MassLive.com

Tufts University President Anthony Monaco announces resignation, stepping down in summer of 2023

Anthony Monaco, the president of Tufts University announced on Monday that he plans to step down in summer 2023. “After 12 years the time will be right for the community to welcome a new leader, one with a bold vision and fresh energy who can steer Tufts to seize every opportunity it deserves,” he wrote in a letter to the campus, according to the Associated Press. “Serving as president of this great university has been an incredible personal and professional journey for me.”
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Business Journal
Seeking Alpha

Metacrine CFO steps down

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) announced that Ms.Trisha Millican has resigned from her CFO position; she will remain with the company until Mar.31 foe ensuring a smooth transition. Mr. Michael York, currently SVP, business development and commercial strategy, has been promoted to chief business officer.
BUSINESS
Boston Business Journal

Mass Lottery head steps down

He told the News Service that he has accepted a new job, but did not say where or what position he would hold. Join the Boston Business Journal and PNC Bank for a dynamic discussion with top industry leaders as we discuss the latest trends in Boston, one of the hottest sports markets in the country.
BOSTON, MA
Cheddar News

Marketing Tech Firm Zeta CEO on Hitting $1 Billion in Revenue by 2025

Cloud-based marketing technology firm, Zeta Global reported strong Q4 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, with revenue up 18 percent. David Steinberg, CEO and co-founder, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss the company's big results, how marketers are turning to its first-party tech solutions and its plans for future growth. "We raised our guidance pretty dramatically for this year," he said. "We publicly announced our Zeta 2025 plan, which we have been focused on internally since 2020 but to get to over a billion dollars in revenue per year and a 20 percent operating margin by 2025."
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FCC
CNBC

Bath & Body Works CEO Andrew Meslow to step down

Bath & Body Works said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Andrew Meslow would step down in May due to health reasons, less than a year after the maker of home and body fragrances became an independent public company. Bath & Body Works has appointed Chair Sarah Nash as its interim...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Dbt Labs CEO contemplates future IPO after raising $222M Series D

Dbt Labs is weighing the possibility of going public after raising a $222 million Series D. The Philadelphia data analytics startup raised its Series D less than nine months after securing a $150 million Series C round last June. Dbt Labs CEO Tristan Handy said at that time that the company’s next funding round could be its last before going public, and an initial public offering remains on the table for the future.
BUSINESS
KHON2

Energy Innovation: Step down in Tax Credits

A few years ago, we talked about the drop in the tax credit from 30% to the 26% it is today. And Eric Carlson from RevoluSun explained its dropping even more. “We have a scheduled step down of the Federal Tax Credit at the end of the year. It is set to be reduced from a 26% credit down to 22%, that is a lot of money left on the table if people don’t go solar this year. We just wrapped up the busiest January in the 13 years we have been in business….January is historically slow, 100 leads or sign up for solar, this year we had over 300 people signing up for an installation. Not only because of the tax credit situation, but because of the 2 grid service programs that people are signing up for, in record numbers. So, we are encouraging people to take action now, don’t wait, because this will be a record year for solar in Hawaii.”
INCOME TAX
bizjournals

All in the family for new Catholic Financial Life CEO John Borgen

Catholic Financial announced in December 2020 that John Borgen would take over leadership of the organization following the retirement of Bill O’Toole. That succession plan was completed earlier this year, making Borgen president and CEO in January.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Valerie Garate Ramirez

Avondale House is thrilled to welcome Valerie Garate Ramirez as our new Chief Development Officer. In this role, Valerie will lead the organizations fundraising and marketing activities including funding received from individuals, events, foundations, corporations and other sources as well as the website and social media.
BUSINESS
CBS Boston

Tom Grilk Stepping Down As B.A.A. President And CEO After Boston Marathon In April

BOSTON (CBS) — After more than 11 years as president and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association, Tom Grilk is stepping down. The B.A.A. announced Wednesday that Grilk will be transitioning into a senior advisor role in May after the Boston Marathon on April 18. Grilk will stay on as president and CEO through April 30. “It has been an enormous and gratifying privilege to lead the B.A.A. and to serve with a magnificent group of colleagues who have been instrumental in the organization’s development and growth,” said Grilk. “These include my fellow staff members at the B.A.A.; our Board of Governors;...
BOSTON, MA
bizjournals

Google restores perks, relaxes vaccine mandates as it gets set for office returns

Workers at Google LLC no longer need to be vaccinated to work at the company, and they will find some of the perks the company is known for when they get to their offices. The moves were announced this week in an email from David Radcliffe, the company's real estate and workplace services vice president, to San Francisco Bay Area employees of Alphabet Inc.-owned Google.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Tampa proptech company closes $36.5 million funding round

The Lutz-based company previously raised more than $31 million. We need your help finding our area's fastest-growing privately held companies. If your business or if you know a local business who has had impressive revenue growth over the past three years, submit a nomination today to recognize their hard work and admirable accomplishments!
TAMPA, FL
bizjournals

McLean health care startup raises whopping $325M

Somatus Inc. has raised a massive $325 million funding round, the latest in a series of raises for the McLean health startup looking to improve kidney care in the U.S. The round was led by Boston investment firm Wellington Management, and other new investors RA Capital Management and Fidelity Management & Research Co., also both of Boston, and GIC of Singapore also participated. Existing investors Flare Capital Partners and Optum Ventures, both of Boston; Northern Virginia’s Inova Health System and Longitude Capital of Menlo Park, California also contributed.
MCLEAN, VA
ZDNet

Earning a business management degree online: What to expect

Are you considering earning your business management degree online? You might be wondering about the course requirements, core skills, and career paths for business management majors. Our guide walks through everything you need to know before enrolling in an online business management program. What is an online bachelor's degree in...
EDUCATION
pymnts

Visa Launches MDI Accelerate Program to Back Minority-Led Banks

Visa is launching a multi-year program to combat economic inequality and deliver expanded access and opportunities to minority-led banks and communities of color throughout the U.S. The Minority Depository Institutions Accelerate program will be backed by Visa with up to $100 million through deposits with minority depository institutions (MDIs). MDI...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy