Cheering for dad

The MCHS Cheer Team competed in UCA Nationals at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida at Disney World on Friday, Feb. 11. The team had a great performance with the least amount of deductions to date. Thank you to our community for always supporting our cheer athletes.
FREMONT — The Ashland boys bowling team wanted to make a statement Thursday at the Division I sectional tournament at Plaza Lanes and did so in a very big way.
With a pin total of 4,314, Ashland easily claimed the sectional title. The tournament had great representation by two other Ohio Cardinal Conference members as Lexington (3,939)...
ROSSFORD — The St. Marys girls bowling team earned a spot at state with a third place finish at Thursday;s Division II district at Interstate Lanes. The Roughriders (3,595 total pins) finished third behind Napoleon (3,738) and Liberty Center (3,627). Coldwater’s Jasmine Schulze advanced as an individual with the...
Carrollton's boys and girls qualified as a teams and Sandy Valley's Raven Cordia and Harrison Central's Aleyna Runevitch advanced as individuals to the state bowling tournament following their performances in the Division II district tournament held at Legacy Lanes in Coshocton Thursday.
...
SPRINGFIELD – Trotwood Madison held off Urbana, 52-47, in the Division II boys basketball sectional. UHS trailed, 25-15, at the half and 36-29 after three quarters. The Hillclimbers finish the season at 16-7 overall and as champions of the CBC/Mad River Division. Graham loses. SPRINGFIELD – Dayton Carroll defeated...
Speaking on ESPN's 'Get Up,' former NBA swingman Jalen Rose made a shocking statement about LeBron James. Rose, who has gone face-to-face with LeBron in the past, suggested that the 18x All-Star should leave the Lakers and re-join his former team in Cleveland for the veteran minimum. “If LeBron really...
Odell Beckham Jr. has experienced a whirlwind of emotions since the Super Bowl, and the star wide receiver is even more thankful for something that happened days after the Los Angeles Rams’ big win. Beckham revealed on Instagram late Tuesday night that he and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Wood,...
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
PAULDING, Ohio — The Central Catholic girls basketball team fell behind by 10 points at halftime to defending state champion Napoleon, but rallied for a 47-42 win in a Division II district semifinal at Paulding High School.
The 2004 Detroit Pistons shocked the basketball world by capturing a title over the dominant Shaq and Kobe Lakers. They would go on to make the Finals the very next year, adding some validity to their Championship the season before. But when the NBA released its list of the Top...
HILLIARD, Ohio — Girls wrestling will be recognized as an OHSAA sport starting next season. For the girls final Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association state wrestling tournament, Cincinnati had over 30 female athletes at the event on Feb. 19-20. Over the weekend, Cincinnati sent 33 female wrestlers along...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A season’s worth of training all came down to Thursday’s Division I girls diving championship at Canton McKinley’s C.T. Branin Natatorium. Solon’s Bethany Mercer finished fifth, the highest among Northeast Ohio area girls. With a final score of 443.55 she edged Mason’s Langley Petersen who finished sixth with 442.25.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood was ejected from Thursday’s game against Ohio State after he received his second technical of the night. Underwood was called for his first technical for arguing with the officials earlier in the half. He then picked up his second after sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins was called for an offensive foul as he attempted to set a screen on freshman forward Malaki Branham.
NORWALK — Some years, it feels like nothing has changed. The Norwalk boys basketball team has played Bellevue 129 times as a league opponent in both the Northern Ohio League and Sandusky Bay Conference after this season. The Truckers and Redmen then played for a 20th time in the...
Todd Grantham, a coach that has been a defensive coordinator at several Power 5 programs such as Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi State and Florida, could be joining Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama, according to FootballScoop.com. The report also noted that Grantham most likely wouldn’t take over as DC, but would work closely with the front seven. He has extensive experience coaching defensive linemen and linebackers.
State Swimming preliminary meets were in action on Thursday from Canton. The top 16 athletes in each event qualify for the State Finals while the top eight in each event receive medals. The DIV. I boys and girls swimming preliminaries are Friday, while the DIV. II swimming State Finals are Friday.
