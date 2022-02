The UFC closes its busy February schedule on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 202, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams entirely on ESPN+. After an injury forced Beneil Dariush out of the headliner on less than two weeks’ notice, a 160-pound bout will now serve as the main event of the card. Islam Makhachev (21-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) will attempt to continue his winning streak when he takes on short-notice replacement Bobby Green (29-12-1 MMA, 10-7-1 UFC), who will look to add his name to the list of quickest non-tournament turnaround wins with his second bout in 14 days.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO