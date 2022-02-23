Celtics' Robert Williams: Not listed on injury report

Kyrie Irving has only been able to play a handful of games for the Brooklyn Nets due to his vaccination status. With Kevin Durant injured and Ben Simmons ramping up his on-court workouts, this has proven to be problematic as Kyrie simply has not been able to help the team win games. As a result, the Nets have been on a bit of a slide, although prior to the All-Star break, they did show quite a bit of promise.
Kemba Walker's homecoming with the New York Knicks has not gone as planned, and it's unknown what his future with the team will look like beyond this year. In the meantime, the veteran guard will not play another game for the Knicks this season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He reported...
Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson made his long-awaited return earlier this season, taking the floor on Jan. 9 in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was his first appearance since Game 6 of the 2019 Finals, and in the two-plus years since then he had undergone surgery for both a torn ACL and torn Achilles tendon.
Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that both camps had come to a decision to bench the veteran point guard for the rest of the season. While Walker did have a noteworthy stretch earlier in the season, this decision comes as no surprise considering how the 31-year-old just doesn’t fit into the Knicks’ current plans.
Ben Simmons appears to be closing in on his debut for the Brooklyn Nets. On Tuesday, team general manager Sean Marks provided a crucial update on the former Rookie of the Year’s current status, and by the looks of it, it seems like we’re going to be seeing Simmons take the floor for his new team soon.
Caris LeVert will be sidelined approximately one to two weeks with a sprained right foot, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced Thursday. In addition, the Cavaliers announced that All-Star guard Darius Garland will undergo treatment and rehabilitation for a sore lower back over the next couple of days. The team said both...
The Boston Celtics should have two of their best defensive players back in the lineup Thursday night when they play the new-look Brooklyn Nets on the road. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Wednesday that guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both practiced and are expected to play versus the Nets.
Bronny James may not be a pro just yet, but he’s already landed a major endorsement deal. The son of NBA great LeBron James has struck a deal with PSD underwear and plans to released a signature collection in 2022. “It’s official! Who’s ready for @bronny collection! Welcome to...
Before starting a career in coaching and player development, Kyle Korver was a well-known sharpshooter in the NBA. After spending four seasons at Creighton in the NCAA, Korver entered the 2003 NBA Draft. He became a second-round pick as the New Jersey Nets used their 53rd overall pick on the...
For a struggling team with championship aspirations like the Lakers, it was a bit strange they didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline. Even LeBron James was pushing for the team’s higher ups to make a blockbuster trade. Over All-Star Weekend, reports came about saying the Lakers...
The Boston Celtics remain on the lookout for help, despite a couple of new arrivals. Head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Wednesday the Celtics are “excited” to have signed Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin — minutes after they officially joined the team on 10-day contracts. However, Udoka said the team plans to continue monitoring the buyout market for potential reinforcements, according to NBA writer Keith Smith.
With the All-Star break in the rearview mirror, the Celtics are gearing up for their return to action Thursday night in Brooklyn. Jayson Tatum, who logged 20 minutes, had eight points, five assists, four rebounds, and a steal in Sunday's All-Star Game, got the day off for maintenance purposes. Robert...
The Boston Celtics were struggling early on in the 2021-22 NBA season, but they have since found their footing and look like a tough team heading into the stretch run of the season. Once 18-21 on the year, the Celtics are now 34-26 and have won 11 of their last...
After a brief blip before the All-Star break, the Celtics looked like a powerhouse against a bad team again. Jayson Tatum likes Grant Williams. He supports him. He appreciates his highlights, on the rare occasions Williams produces them. But don’t ask Jayson Tatum to throw Grant Williams a lob, especially...
Zion Williamson has not played a basketball game since May 4, 2021. He has been such a ghost in New Orleans that CJ McCollum hadn't interacted with him more than a week after he joined the team. There hasn't really been an update on Zion since early January as he has continued his rehab "away from the team."
BOSTON — Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are expected to be back in the Celtics’ starting lineup for their showdown with the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. The duo both took part in Wednesday’s practice ahead of the upcoming three-game trip. “They both practiced today, looked good...
Williams will come off the bench Thursday against Brooklyn, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. With Robert Williams returning to the court after a two-game absence prior to the break, Grant Williams will shift to the bench after starting the previous two games. He's averaging 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 23.2 minutes per game this season.
