NBA

Celtics' Robert Williams: Not listed on injury report

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Williams (calf) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Has A Warning For The NBA

Kyrie Irving has only been able to play a handful of games for the Brooklyn Nets due to his vaccination status. With Kevin Durant injured and Ben Simmons ramping up his on-court workouts, this has proven to be problematic as Kyrie simply has not been able to help the team win games. As a result, the Nets have been on a bit of a slide, although prior to the All-Star break, they did show quite a bit of promise.
NBA
NBC Sports

Ex-Celtics star Kemba Walker won't play for Knicks rest of season

Kemba Walker's homecoming with the New York Knicks has not gone as planned, and it's unknown what his future with the team will look like beyond this year. In the meantime, the veteran guard will not play another game for the Knicks this season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He reported...
NBA
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen

Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
NBA
#Celtics#Bostonsportsjournal Com
ClutchPoints

Adam Silver drops truth bomb amid Knicks’ decision to bench Kemba Walker for rest of season

Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that both camps had come to a decision to bench the veteran point guard for the rest of the season. While Walker did have a noteworthy stretch earlier in the season, this decision comes as no surprise considering how the 31-year-old just doesn’t fit into the Knicks’ current plans.
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics give encouraging health updates on Smart, Williams

The Boston Celtics should have two of their best defensive players back in the lineup Thursday night when they play the new-look Brooklyn Nets on the road. Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Wednesday that guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both practiced and are expected to play versus the Nets.
NBA
The Spun

Bronny James Has Landed A Major Endorsement Deal

Bronny James may not be a pro just yet, but he’s already landed a major endorsement deal. The son of NBA great LeBron James has struck a deal with PSD underwear and plans to released a signature collection in 2022. “It’s official! Who’s ready for @bronny collection! Welcome to...
NBA
All 76ers

Former Sixers Ben Simmons, Kyle Korver Working Together With Nets

Before starting a career in coaching and player development, Kyle Korver was a well-known sharpshooter in the NBA. After spending four seasons at Creighton in the NCAA, Korver entered the 2003 NBA Draft. He became a second-round pick as the New Jersey Nets used their 53rd overall pick on the...
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Reportedly Wanted Blockbuster Trade To Happen

For a struggling team with championship aspirations like the Lakers, it was a bit strange they didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline. Even LeBron James was pushing for the team’s higher ups to make a blockbuster trade. Over All-Star Weekend, reports came about saying the Lakers...
NBA
NESN

Ime Udoka Reveals Celtics’ Roster Plans After Boston Adds Two Forwards

The Boston Celtics remain on the lookout for help, despite a couple of new arrivals. Head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Wednesday the Celtics are “excited” to have signed Malik Fitts and Kelan Martin — minutes after they officially joined the team on 10-day contracts. However, Udoka said the team plans to continue monitoring the buyout market for potential reinforcements, according to NBA writer Keith Smith.
NBA
Sun-Journal

Smart, Williams to return for Celtics Thursday against Brooklyn

BOSTON — Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are expected to be back in the Celtics’ starting lineup for their showdown with the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. The duo both took part in Wednesday’s practice ahead of the upcoming three-game trip. “They both practiced today, looked good...
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Grant Williams: Back to bench Thursday

Williams will come off the bench Thursday against Brooklyn, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. With Robert Williams returning to the court after a two-game absence prior to the break, Grant Williams will shift to the bench after starting the previous two games. He's averaging 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 23.2 minutes per game this season.
NBA

