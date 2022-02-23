ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears is leaving longtime LA home as conservatorship ends

By Mary K. Jacob
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago

Britney Spears is saying no more.

Three months after her 13-year conservatorship came to end, the pop singer is ready to make a lot of changes in her life — and that includes giving up her longtime California abode.

Spears, who turned 40 in December, took to Instagram to announce she is leaving her Thousand Oaks home she spent more than six years in and is shopping around for a new place.

“So this is the view from my room … It’s pretty spectacular,” Spears wrote alongside a video of the sun setting over her backyard. “I’ve lived in this house for seven years and I’m in the process of buying a new home … It’s time for change!”

“I’ve been pretty modest about the home I live in now,” she continued. “I know you guys have seen me dance in my living room … But honestly I have three living rooms. Maybe one day I’ll give you guys a tour, but until then here’s the pink sky!”

The “Oops! … I Did It Again” singer, who is currently working on a tell-all book in a landmark deal worth $15 million, purchased the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home for $7.4 million in October 2015.

Spanning a colossal 20 acres, the estate is estimated to be worth over $10 million, according to Zillow. It has yet to hit the market.

Regularly posting dance videos on social media from her living room, Spears spent the majority of the pandemic holed up inside the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NjpkL_0eN1RzJI00
Britney Spears is leaving the Los Angeles home she purchased in October 2015 for $7.4 million.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LiBR8_0eN1RzJI00
Britney Spears purchased the home in 2015 for $7.4 million.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZiSX_0eN1RzJI00
The home holds five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMgFf_0eN1RzJI00
The property spans 13,264 square feet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YErIA_0eN1RzJI00
This is usually the setting for the dance videos Spears records and posts on Instagram.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MrCdv_0eN1RzJI00
The formal living room has a focal fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LZ7Y_0eN1RzJI00
The home is designed as an Italian villa.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWDER_0eN1RzJI00
The formal dining room

Tucked in a gated enclave, the Italianate villa opens to a marble-floored foyer that leads into a carpeted great room with a 35-foot-high ceiling and a fireplace.

The formal living room is anchored by a limestone mantelpiece, while its oak-paneled library — outfitted with built-in bookshelves — boasts Parquet de Versailles floors and its own hearth.

A kitchen with a center island connects to the informal dining room with a bay window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kEjHN_0eN1RzJI00
The property offers panoramic mountain and valley views.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mAGHS_0eN1RzJI00
The estate sits spans a massive 20 acres.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BcCHE_0eN1RzJI00
A hiking road cuts through the grounds.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASm51_0eN1RzJI00
The main house’s kitchen. There is a separate kitchen in the pool house.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SnHif_0eN1RzJI00
The upscale White Stallion Estates provides a tranquil setting.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnUjf_0eN1RzJI00
The house features a dramatic two-story entryway.

On the second floor is the primary suite, replete with a private terrace with mountain views and a marble bathroom. Neighboring it are with four guest bedrooms and a media room.

The estate also showcases a 1,200-square-foot poolside pavilion with its own full kitchen, bath and 3,500-bottle wine cellar, plus a rear motor court with access to a six-car garage, flowering gardens, an infinity pool, a stand-alone spa and a fruitful orchard.

Also on the grounds is a lighted tennis court and a three-hole golf course.

Comments / 24

NoGuts NoGlory
1d ago

I understand Britney's desire to move on after the dissolution of her conservatorship but I think she's making hasty decisions she may live to regret. It would be wise of her to adjust to her newfound freedom before making any major changes.

Reply(1)
7
George Stone
1d ago

Thats good that she's now finding her own life. Sell it and find something that's just you.

Reply
8
Norwood Robins
1d ago

I'm sure she can find a nice place with padded walls and men dressed in white uniforms

Reply(3)
5
Related
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears Had A Sweet Message For Sam Asghari On Valentine’s Day, But She Also Shared A Message For The Haters

If you’ve been following Britney Spears on social media, you probably know that she has spent many of the past few months using it to speak up for herself, deliver her side of some very troubling situations, and downright slam a number of people who she feels have wronged her for several years. There seems to basically be one person the newly freed star has unadulterated love for online, and that is her fiancé, Sam Asghari. Well, while Spears shared a sweet message for Asghari on Valentine’s Day, she also had something to say to her haters.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Shows Love To Her Daughter In Rare Comment On Her Instagram

After Britney Spears debuted her adorable new puppy on Instagram, Lynne Spears surprisingly showed up in the pop star’s comments with a sweet message to her daughter. Although Britney Spears, 40, has made it clear that she’s done with her family, her mom Lynne Spears, 66, is still reaching out to the singer — at least on Instagram. The one-sided interaction happened on Feb. 15, when Britney posted footage of her adorable Australian shepherd puppy named Sawyer that she and fiancé Sam Asghari took home from Hawaii. The “Toxic” hitmaker gushed over the cute canine in her lengthy caption, which led her millions of followers, Lynne included, to post messages about Sawyer in the comments section.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt, 58, & Swedish Singer Lykke Li, 35, Are ‘Secretly Dating’ — Report

Is Brad Pitt secretly dating Swedish songstress Lykke Li? That’s the word on the street, but here’s what we know so far. Are Brad Pitt and Lykke Li dating? That’s the rumor that began to swirl Wednesday evening as reports from The Sun shared that the A-list actor and Swedish singer’s close proximity in L.A. has helped their union stay under the radar. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Brad and Lykke’s reps for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham reveals breathtaking view from $10.5m home with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has shared a rare photo of the view from the $10.5 million home he shares with fiancée Nicola Peltz - and it's breathtaking. Taking to his Instagram Stories to post a gorgeous sunset snap from his Beverly Hills abode, David and Victoria Beckham's son revealed the stunning view from his multi-million dollar home. The snap showed a simple white couch pushed up against the wall, lit with LED lightbulbs that draped down onto the glass balustrade.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
In Style

Renée Zellweger Looks Completely Unrecognizable in The Thing About Pam

Back in 2011, Pam Hupp, a mom that worked for an insurance office, was accused of stabbing someone. Then, in 2016, she was accused of killing someone else. And, well, that's not all. Her mom died of blunt-force trauma and authorities recently changed the cause of death from an accident to "undetermined." Of course, all of that means that the Hupp story birthed a hit true-crime podcast and now, a series starring Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam. NBC shared the first images from the show and Zellweger's transformation into the "murdering Midwestern mom" may just prompt fans to do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Wine Cellar#New Place#La#Zillow#Italianate#Parquet De Versailles
Radar Online.com

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Says He Showed Up To Her L.A. House While Singer Is In Hawaii With Fiancé Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' ex-husband says he showed up to the pop star's California home – seemingly unannounced – while she is out of town. On Tuesday, Jason Alexander – who was married to the singer for a mere 55 hours back in 2004 – hopped on Instagram Live while roaming the streets of what looked like Los Angeles to tell his less than 5,000 followers he had just come back from walking up the driveway of his ex-wife's Thousand Oaks home.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

80K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy