FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next weathermaker

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow will persist throughout the day and into the early evening hours, especially off to the northeast. An elongated stretch of low pressure is working its way to the northeast and dragging plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico with it, explaining the widespread snowfall that we will continue to see. Rates can be heavy at times, especially given areas in Iowa have seen some thundersnow and thundersleet with this system, indicating that there is a lot of moisture and energy behind it. Temperatures will remain mostly steady in the mid teens at the surface, but areas off to the southeast -- who may have slightly warmer surface temperatures -- will also see a bit of warm air nudging into a layer above the surface, creating a wintry mix and in some cases, freezing rain.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO