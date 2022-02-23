ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next weathermaker

WBAY Green Bay
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBringing the unstable walls down will let investigators resume the search for a missing tenant. Sarah Thomsen...

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: A slowly moving frontal boundary will creep to the north, along with the overcast conditions. North of the front, mainly north of the Natchez Trace and into the Delta, skies will remain cloudy with chilly temperatures struggling to make it into the 50s. But there will be a sharp contrast in temperatures to […]
JACKSON, MS
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Tuesday-Thursday brings next round of storms and winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for winter weather threats expected from Tuesday morning to Thursday evening. Forecasts are calling for severe storms and flooding chances Tuesday, Moderate to heavy rain is expected in the Ozarks region Tuesday. A wintry weather mix, which could include freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow, makes way to the Ozarks from Wednesday to Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Watching A Messy Winter Storm Wednesday and Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible through the first half of the day. Some snow covered and icy roads are possible during the morning. Take it slow when you are heading out. Temperatures begin the day in the single digits, rising up into the middle 20s through afternoon. Clouds will begin to clear through the early evening. High of 24.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#National Consumers League#Fraud
KYTV

Major winter storm on the way

How to keep your well from freezing during during winter storm. Fire damages buildings in downtown West Plains, Mo. What was that strange swirling light in the Ozarks sky on Monday night?. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses the state on COVID-19, other concerns (Feb. 1, 2022) Governor Hutchison addressed the...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTVZ

4-10″ of new snow due

The next system will build in quickly today and deliver much-needed snow to the Cascades. From this morning through Tuesday morning, Mt. Bachelor could see as much as 4-10" of fresh snow. This is likely to be a wind-driven snow, with westerly winds at 15-25 mph gusting as high as 30-35 mph. Let's hope for all the snow we can get over the next 24 hours. This will be all we see for the next several days. Expect to see winter driving conditions to worsen over the next several hours.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

First Alert: Friday Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

After a record-breaking warm day Wednesday, snow is expected this Friday. We've issued a First Alert for the Friday winter storm. The storm will bring heavy snow, and some gusty winds all day Friday. When will it start snowing?. The heaviest snow will actually fall during the predawn hours Friday,...
ENVIRONMENT
KTUL

NEXT WEATHERMAKER: Winter storm, ice headed our way

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Our next weathermaker is rolling into Green Country. It began with a cold front and thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Now, the colder weather is spilling into the area. Here is how things look to play out:. TUESDAY: Temperatures will fall behind the front,...
TULSA, OK
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
ENVIRONMENT
WEAU-TV 13

Second round of winter weather arrives, heavily impacting travel

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow will persist throughout the day and into the early evening hours, especially off to the northeast. An elongated stretch of low pressure is working its way to the northeast and dragging plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico with it, explaining the widespread snowfall that we will continue to see. Rates can be heavy at times, especially given areas in Iowa have seen some thundersnow and thundersleet with this system, indicating that there is a lot of moisture and energy behind it. Temperatures will remain mostly steady in the mid teens at the surface, but areas off to the southeast -- who may have slightly warmer surface temperatures -- will also see a bit of warm air nudging into a layer above the surface, creating a wintry mix and in some cases, freezing rain.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WISN

⚠️Alert Day: Freezing rain, sleet causing slick road conditions

MILWAUKEE — ALERT DAY: Freezing rain, drizzle and sleet have overtaken much of the area Tuesday morning. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The main threats will be freezing rain, sleet and some snow. TIMELINE:. Icing conditions continue for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Texoma's Homepage

Two rounds of icy weather headed to Wichita Co., Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Following the warm temperatures on Monday, we are tracking a sharp return of winter-like temperatures that may be accompanied by wintry precipitation. Sleet and freezing rain will be the main precipitation type throughout Texoma. The initial concern will be around Wednesday morning’s “burst” of precipitation. Many models bring it right into […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy