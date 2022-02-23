Man faces 5 felony charges after arrest

Yet another violent criminal free on bond for murder is arrested to allegedly committing another murder while free on bond. And get this, the suspect in this case was free on bond for murder when he was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Despite this occurring while he was free on bond for murder, Democrat judge Josh Hill granted the suspect another bond. While free on two bond, police say he shot a friend.
Two sheriff’s deputies in Louisiana have been arrested on manslaughter warrants and fired over the “unjustified” shooting of an unarmed man in his parked car last week.Daniel Vallee, 34, was shot dead after a 12-minute stand-off with Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Officers outside a known “crack house” at around 2.20am last Wednesday.Mr Vallee allegedly refused to get out of his vehicle, locked his doors, and switched the car engine on as five officers surrounded him with guns drawn.Announcing the two officers’ arrests, Sheriff Joseph P Lopinto III said Mr Vallee had “escalated the situation” by starting the engines while the...
A woman was arrested for trespassing into the Texas A&M International University campus, authorities said.
Grecia Atenea Limon, 25, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with criminal trespass. A university spokesperson confirmed that Limon is not a student.
On Feb. 19, Limon was issued a criminal trespass warning for the TAMIU campus. The TAMIU police officer told Limon that she was not allowed back on campus or she would be in violation of the trespass warning, states an arrest affidavit.
Limon signed the warning. But on Feb. 20, Limon was seen on campus within the police department building. She entered the lobby of the building. Limon was then found in violation of the trespass warning and was arrested.
An Alabama man was arrested in January for putting flowers on his fiancée’s grave and it was the man who was to be his father-in-law who called police on him, according to reports. Winston “Winchester” Hagans, 31, was arrested after he placed flowers on the grave of his...
Attorneys for a Black delivery driver are calling for a federal hate crimes probe of the attempted shooting of the driver in Mississippi, saying it's another example of Black Americans facing danger simply for going about their daily activities. The FedEx driver, 24-year-old Demonterrio Gibson, was not wounded in the...
A Mississippi inmate who escaped from prison over the weekend was captured Tuesday in a county where he had been convicted of murder, after a car he had stolen ran out of gas, authorities said. About a dozen prison employees were suspended because the staff waited more than a day to tell the state Department of Corrections he was missing, department officials said.
A man found guilty of raping a 13-year-old at knifepoint in 2003 was sentenced Wednesday to a term of five years to life in prison, with a recommendation that he be kept in prison for life. Shawn Michael Smith, 43, was charged with rape after the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative,...
A Florida man is facing hate crime charges after allegedly smashing the window of a vehicle with three young Black teens inside and shouting racial slurs. According to a news release from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place at a gas station before 3 p.m. on Jan. 22 in Osteen, Fla.
A 32-year-old man impersonated law enforcement officers to orchestrate an elaborate phone scam from his Georgia prison cell, federal prosecutors said. Now he’s back behind bars. Andre Deaveon Reese, who was previously incarcerated at Jimmy Autry State Prison near Pelham, Georgia, pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud charges...
More trouble for former New York Jets running back Zac Stacy. TMZ reports Stacy faces five criminal charges following an alleged attack on his former girlfriend in August. According to court records, Stacy was hit with three misdemeanor domestic violence battery charges last week, as well as two misdemeanor criminal mischief charges. In court documents, officials say the charges stem from an Aug. 16, 2021 incident with his ex-girlfriend ... the same woman Stacy was seen on video brutalizing in November 2021.
A Georgia man was sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty to repeatedly shooting his wife after she asked for a divorce. Ronald Richard Goss, 57, pleaded guilty to attempted murder for a February 2018 incident in Ball Ground. Goss admitted to shooting his then-estranged and now-ex wife, Tina Davis, seven times after forcing his way into her home and saying something to the effect of, “if he could not have her, no one could,” according to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.
A triple homicide committed 50 years ago has been solved after the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina received information revealed by a Georgia inmate during a visit with his son. In February 1972, a man and his wife went with a neighbor to check on her parents...
A suspect in the murder case of rapper Young Dolph has gone missing after he was released from prison. Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis on November 17, 2021. According to eyewitnesses, the 36-year-old musician was shot through the window of a bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. A private funeral was held on November 30, before a section of a street in the neighbourhood he grew up in was renamed in his honour on December 15.
Staff at a Mississippi prison are facing punishment after waiting more than a day to alert the state's Department of Corrections that a double murderer had escaped. The Associated Press reported that Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured in Harrison County, about 130 miles (210km) from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility outside Jackson. About a dozen employees at the prison were suspended for their failure to report the escape. This is Wilson's third jail break; he managed to free himself from a county jail in 2001 when he was held on a burglary charge, and later escaped from the...
Florida is seeking the death penalty for a church music director who allegedly shot dead his wife and two adult children in a “cold, calculated, and premeditated manner” before calling 911 and confessing to the crimes.State prosecutors notified William Broyles that they plan to seek the death penalty if he is convicted of the first-degree murders of his family, according to a court document filed on 26 January.The notice of intent listed three aggravating factors including that the capital felonies were “homicides and all were committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal...
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb grand jury indicted Matthew Scott Lanz on 13 charges this week in the November 2021 murder of a Cherokee County firefighter and his wife. Lanz, 22 at the time of his arrest, is accused of killing Justin and Amber Hicks after breaking into their Acworth home near Bells Ferry Road.
