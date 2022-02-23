ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

The Sunderman Conservatory’s “Sunderman at the Movies”

By Victoria Staub
gettysburgian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, February 18, The Sunderman Conservatory of Music presented “Sunderman at the Movies.” This event, held at the Majestic Theater, included performances from the Sunderman Conservatory’s Symphony Orchestra and Wind Symphony with each group performing for approximately one hour. This event featured music from a variety of films, appealing...

gettysburgian.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Black Composers in the Spotlight at San Francisco Conservatory of Music

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The Emerging Black Composers Project is a 10-year program at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music that spotlights early-career Black American composers. “Being a composer, it’s a challenging task, regardless of age, regardless of color. There are many people who don’t get the opportunity to even hear their music,” said Jonathan Bingham, a 2021 EBCP winner. “When we move forward into the 21st century, there is a shift in demographics. We want to keep the audience membership healthy in classical music.” Since 2020, the project has encouraged entries from Black composers under 35. Recipients are awarded a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
97 Rock

The Fourth ’Star Trek’ Movie Is Finally Happening

Getting a fourth Star Trek movie featuring the series’ current cast has proven more difficult than bringing humpback whales from the past into the future in order to prevent an alien probe from diestroying all life on Earth. Almost immediately after the previous film, Star Trek Beyond, came out in 2016, Paramount announced another sequel, this one uniting Chris Pine’s Captain Kirk with his father, played by Chris Hemsworth. That movie never happened, and neither did subsequent potential films, including one that Quentin Tarantino wanted to direct, and another that was overseen by Fargo creator Noah Hawkley.
MOVIES
iheart.com

A Blue's Clues Movie is Coming to Paramount+

The movie, Blue's Big City Adventure is expected to be released sometime this year. Paramount+ Tweeted a still from the movie and it confirms that all three hosts will be involved!! Steve Burns, Joshua Dela Cruz and Donovan Patton will all be a part of the film! No more info on the movie and what the story will be but it is expected to come out this year.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At The Movies#Academy Awards#Conservatory#Performing#The Symphony Orchestra#The Wind Symphony#West Side Story#Gettysburg
MIX 108

DC’s Wonder Twins Are Getting Their Own Movie

Wonder Twins powers, activate! Form of ... streaming movie! Shape of ... about two hours!. One of the most enduring DC Comics properties that have almost never appeared in the pages of DC’s actual comics are getting their own movie. The Wonder Twins, Zan and Jayna, famous for their ability to transform whenever they touch, were first introduced as sidekicks to the Justice League on the seminal Super Friends cartoon series. Their comic book appearances have been sporadic; they were officially introduced to DC continuity in the 90s and made occasional members of teams like Young Justice, and they recently got their own 12-issue miniseries from DC’s Wonder Comics imprint. Bu fueled by their many appearances on Super Friends, their cool costumes, their pet space monkey Gleek, and their signature catchphrase, they’ve remained a surprisingly enduring component of the DC firmament.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jennifer Lopez’s new movie Marry Me is a comic book movie

Jennifer Lopez has a new rom-com out, called Marry Me. The romance movie also stars Owen Wilson, and at first glance it seems like an easy vanity project for the two A-listers. That though it may be, it’s actually an adaptation of a comic book, placing it alongside the DCEU and MCU (in a manner of speaking).
MOVIES
Observer

Where to Watch This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Movies

Oscar season is officially underway. Forget Christmas, this is the most wonderful time of the year. There’s the delightful awards campaigning, glamorous red carpets, and hopefully more than a few heartfelt acceptance speeches. Of course, you need to be caught up on the movies to truly enjoy the pomp and circumstance of awards season. That’s where we come in! Below are this year’s awards favorites and where to watch them.
MOVIES
Wired

It’s Time for a Scary Ghostbusters Movie

The recent movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Jason Reitman, is a direct sequel to the two original Ghostbusters films from the 1980s. Fantasy author Christopher M. Cevasco found Afterlife to be an enjoyable return to the Ghostbusters universe. “The story itself was kind of threadbare, but I was willing to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
Vulture

The Irishman Is a Valentine’s Day Movie

February 14. A day of chocolates, roses, romance, and teamster organizing. If you are in love this coming Monday, well, bully for you. But for the rest of us lonely souls, February 14 can mean only one thing …. …. …….. … Jimmy Hoffa’s birthday! Duh! Everyone knows that...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

John Mulaney Reveals The ‘Moment’ He Bonded With Son Malcolm, 3 Mos., On ‘SNL’ — Watch

John Mulaney returned to the ‘SNL’ stage on Feb. 26, marking his first appearance since the birth of son Malcolm. John Mulaney, 37, returned to Studio 8H on Feb. 26 — and officially made the five-timers club. The former SNL writer’s appearance marked his first since becoming a father to son Malcolm with girlfriend Olivia Munn, 41 — and he opened up to the audience about the moment be first bonded with his little boy.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

USC Scripter Awards: ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘Dopesick’ Named Best Adaptations

The Lost Daughter and Dopesick took top honors at the 34th annual — and second virtual — USC Libraries Scripter Awards on Saturday night. The Scripter Awards celebrate the best printed-word-to-screen adaptations. Both authors and screenwriters were celebrated. Therefore, The Lost Daughter screenwriter Maggie Gyllenhaal and Elena Ferrante, the author of the novel of the same name, shared the film award, and the TV award went to both Danny Strong, who wrote the “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” episode of Dopesick, and Beth Macy for the nonfiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company That Addicted America that inspired the drama...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

1883 star Tim McGraw weighs in on Elsa's fate ahead of season finale - and it does not sound good

1883 star Tim McGraw has weighed in on the fate of his on-screen daughter Elsa Dutton ahead of the Western period drama's season one finale on Sunday. Speaking to TVLine, the actor and country music star who stars in the Yellowstone prequel series opposite his real-life wife Faith Hill revealed that his character has very little hope for his daughter's survival. Asked whether James Dutton thinks Elsa will manage to recover from the wounds she sustained in the penultimate episode, he said: "I don't think he has any hope at all."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.
TV SERIES
Distractify

The New Phrase "Nepo Baby" Represents Half of Hollywood — Here's What It Means

Have you ever watched a movie or TV show and wondered why an "up-and-coming" actor looks so familiar? Have you ever listened to an album and wondered why the musician sounds like you've heard them before? Part of this phenomenon can be explained in one phrase: "nepo baby." Twitter has taken the term and turned it into a series of hilarious memes, but what does it mean? And who qualifies as a "nepo baby?"
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy