ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Local teen helps seniors navigate technology through his nonprofit organization

By Lexi Nahl
cw34.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt just 18 years old, local student Sam Friedman spends the majority of his free time helping seniors in our community. Friedman is the Founder and President of a non-profit called "South Florida Tech for Seniors,"...

cw34.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Local animal shelter, organizations team up to help pups

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Humane Society teamed up with Petco and Redi Systems on Saturday for the “Share the Love” Valentine’s supply drive. In addition to a table full of toys, they raised $115 in gift cards and $105 in cash. The drive helps benefit nine puppies that were recently taken in […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WBAY Green Bay

Local teen helps homeless shelter guests stay warm this winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fundraiser started by a high school student in Green Bay that aims to wrap our homeless neighbors in warmth and comfort, returns for a second year. Delaney Gallagher, a junior at Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay, wanted to help homeless adults during the cold winter months.
GREEN BAY, WI
Standard-Examiner

Volunteer opportunities at local organizations

Weber Human Services is looking for people who can help Northern Utah nonprofits. For more information on volunteer opportunities or to post an opportunity for your organization, call 801-625-3777 or 801-778-6897. If you are interested in volunteering and do not see what interests you please call us as we have...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#Florida Tech#Charity
ABC 4

Nonprofit organization strives to end racism in the community

Jenessa Jimoh, Executive Director & Founder of Diversity Inclusion Values Action or D.I.V.A for short, joined us on the show to share the importance of community organizations, having those hard conversations with your family and those around you with topics involving race. Jimoh started this nonprofit organization as a way to build a safe space and community for those to come together and share their experiences in life. The word D.I.V.A stands for diversity, inclusion, values, and action. This non-profit aims to help put an end to racism in Utah schools. Jimoh brings up that for schools to create a safe environment for their students, faculty should be trained on uncovering their unconscious bias. By doing this faculty will be more confident in interacting with every student.
UTAH STATE
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Mother receives outpouring of help after only formula used by 16-year-old son with deadly allergies is recalled

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included  Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WUSA9

MacKenzie Scott donates $50M to the National 4-H Council, $133.5 million to help schools in low-income neighborhoods

WASHINGTON — MacKenzie Scott's $50 million gift to the National 4-H Council, which the youth-focused nonprofit called “transformational,” is part of a new batch of the philanthropist's donations now coming to light. The donation to the organization, which supports the 120-year-old youth development program, is the second-largest...
WASHINGTON, DC
WAPT

Nonprofit organization donates life-changing technology for blind children

A group of children celebrated a rare opportunity Tuesday. Ten legally blind children received top-of-the-line technology to help them see more clearly. The children were selected based on recommendations from teachers, doctors and community leaders. National nonprofit Sight Savers America provided the Onyx Electronic video magnifier to each family free...
JACKSON, MS
explore venango

The Medical Minute: Simple Steps to Help Seniors Navigate Their Health Care

HERSHEY, Pa. (EYT) – Seniors face increasing risks of developing chronic health conditions like type 2 diabetes, dementia and heart disease, but navigating the health care system to manage what ails them may seem overwhelming. A few simple steps can help seniors safeguard their health and independence. Talk with...
HERSHEY, PA
Lancaster Online

New language initiative helps nonprofits and local government to better assist people with limited English proficiency

Amer Al Fayadh struggled to find housing and a job when he resettled in the United States from Iraq with his parents and four siblings in 2010. Even though he could speak English and despite his professional work experience, Al Fayadh said he was told his college degree in production engineering was worth nothing and he was better off looking for jobs in another field.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Black Enterprise

Mahisha Dellinger Shares Her Journey of Launching CURLS, Mentoring Black Women Entrepreneurs + More

CURLS CEO and Founder Mahisha Dellinger continues to propel the next generation of women entrepreneurs following the massive success of her pioneer natural haircare brand. While appearing on BLACK ENTERPRISE’s “Hip Hop and Enterprise,” Mahisha recalls her journey to launch CURLS in 2002 while still employed full-time. She was feeling undervalued while working for a racist manager who targeted her and “made my life a living hell,” she explains.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC Connecticut

NBC and Telemundo CT to Award $315,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits Through Project Innovation in 2022

For the fifth consecutive year, NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will present the Project Innovation grant challenge!. This year we will be awarding $315,000 to up to 12 local nonprofits that are tackling everyday problems through innovative solutions. This year's grant categories include:. Culture of Inclusion: Programs...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy