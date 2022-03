WEST CHESTER, PA — Each semester, WCU’s Office of Sustainability (OoS) organizes a number of events that promote environmental awareness and climate consciousness; encourage commuting alternatives; promote reduced consumption of resources as well as reuse and recycling; and other “green” subjects. Among these are weekly Sustainability Research and Practice Seminars that feature WCU experts in various fields as well as some non-WCU guest speakers.

