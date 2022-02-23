ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Former Dodgers prospect Yadier Alvarez hopes for 2022 comeback

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Dodgers signed Cuban prospect Yadier Alvarez in 2015, the team had high hopes for...

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

From Yadier Molina to Max Scherzer, MLB milestones to watch in 2022

There are some sacred milestone numbers in baseball that signify greatness. 3000 hits, 300 wins, 500 HR are numbers that every baseball fan knows. While we may have seen our last 300 game winner and the 500 HR mark has lost some of its luster due to steroids, there still are some worthwhile MLB milestones in reach this season.
MLB
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dodgers: Experts Evaluate Top LA Prospect Diego Cartaya

FanGraphs - No. 37. FanGraphs' summary of Cartaya suggests that they more concerned about the 20-year-old's recent injury history than the experts at ESPN and The Athletic. Cartaya suffered back and hamstring injuries in 2021 that limited him to playing just 31 games in Single-A. Nonetheless, FanGraphs does think that...
MLB
Raleigh News & Observer

Dodgers: MLB Executive Lists Cody Bellinger as a “Comeback Candidate” in 2022

View the original article to see embedded media. 2019 was a dream season for Cody Bellinger. He won the NL MVP, a silver slugger, and a gold glove. 2021 was a nightmare. After undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason, Bellinger missed the majority of April and May with leg injury. Once he returned, he struggled to find any success in the batter's box.
MLB
Bradenton Herald

Dodgers: FanGraphs Lists Four LA Prospects on Top 100 List

View the original article to see embedded media. Prospect rankings offer baseball fans a refuge from the never-ending slog that is the ongoing CBA negotiations. FanGraphs released their top 100 prospect rankings on Wednesday. The site listed four Dodgers prospects on their list. Diego Cartaya (37) - Catcher. Cartaya is...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Bellinger
BBC

Dodger - Dodger: Wanted - The Game

Help Dodger out in London town! He needs your help to escape a spot of bother!. Explore the levels and help him find the missing items to return to their rightful owners. Collect as many apples as you can on your way, avoid the baddies and get to the exit quick smart.
VIDEO GAMES
Raleigh News & Observer

Dodgers: MLB Expert Discusses Potential of LA Prospects Ryan Pepiot and Bobby Miller

View the original article to see embedded media. The strength of the Dodgers farm system at the moment is their pitching prospect depth. Ryan Pepiot, Bobby Miller, and Landon Knack are, for the most part, well-regarded by MLB scouts and prospect analysts. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel provided his thoughts on Ryan...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban#High Hopes
WGAU

MLB talks produce progress, anger as deadline approaches

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — Major League Baseball negotiations took several steps forward and overcame a possible breakdown Saturday, leaving less than two days until management's deadline for an agreement to salvage opening day on March 31 and a 162-game schedule. While the sides moved toward each other...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Prospects: ESPN Insider Talks LA Farm Success, Pepiot, Miller and More

Earlier this week, ESPN hosted a conference call to discuss a variety of topics involving baseball’s top farm systems and prospects. Dodgers Nation took part in the call where we asked prospects insider and friend of the show, Kiley McDaniel, his thoughts on LA’s top two pitching prospects and the organization’s success as a whole down on the farm.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Joe Kelly hopes to re-sign with Dodgers

The Dodgers declined a $12M option on right-hander Joe Kelly in favor of a $4M buyout after the right-hander suffered a biceps strain during the Dodgers’ NLCS showdown against the eventual World Series-champion Braves. Kelly hit the free-agent market for the second time in his career and did not sign prior to the league’s implementation of a lockout on Dec. 2. He’s since been rumored to be a post-lockout target of the Cardinals, Kelly said Thursday in a radio appearance on 570 LA Sports that he hopes to remain in Los Angeles (Twitter link, with audio).
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Eric Gagne Shows He Can Still Bring the Heat

Former Dodgers closer Eric Gagné has the distinction of being the most recent closer to win the NL Cy Young. Gagné dominated hitters with a powerful fastball and a fall-off-the-table change up. Apparently, the Canadian closer can still bring it. In a Instagram video posted by Eric Sim,...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Max Muncy Shares Good News Involving His Injured Elbow

In the eyes of Dodgers fans, the hopes of repeating as World Series champions took a massive hit when slugger Max Muncy suffered an ugly injury on a collision during the final game of the season. The injury proved to be season ending as it was eventually revealed the first baseman tore the UCL in his left elbow.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony’s ridiculous comment sums up Lakers’ struggles this season

If you are wondering why the Los Angeles Lakers have laid such an egg this season, look no further than the latest comment Carmelo Anthony made. The Lakers lost to the rival LA Clippers on Friday for the sixth straight time. Though the Lakers were leading for much of the fourth quarter, they found themselves trailing by one point with less than 15 seconds remaining. When the Clippers went to double-team LeBron James, he swung it to Anthony at the top of the arc. Instead of getting a better shot (keep in mind that they only needed a two to take the lead), Anthony bombed away with an ill-advised 30-footer. The shot was way short, and the Lakers lost.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy