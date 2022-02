In 1963, a friend and I took a cross-country drive with the help of a Triptik, which you ordered from AAA. It was a loose-leaf pad with our route traced in yellow Magic Marker, page after page, all the way from Short Hills, New Jersey to Seattle, Washington. Now, we have What3words, an app that divides the world into 57 trillion 10-meter squares, courtesy of GPS, and can take you to any one. Each square comes with its own three-word code and, courtesy of Alexa technology, all you do is say them to your dashboard and away you go. We’ve come a long, long way from Triptik.

22 DAYS AGO