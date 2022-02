BAY CITY, MI - Bay Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ryan Tarrant submitted his resignation and is planning to leave his position in late March. “Serving in this role, in my hometown, has been an honor and a privilege,” Tarrant said. “While this was a difficult decision, after nearly five years leading the Chamber, I believe it is time for a change. I have every confidence, as should our members and the community, in the strength of the BACC to effectively represent its members. I anticipate this will be a destination job for numerous quality candidates that can maintain the high level of benefits our members have come to expect from the organization.”

BAY CITY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO