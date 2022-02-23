ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hype or Looped in? West Virginia Gov. Justice to provide more info on Hyperloop developments later this week after company's layoff of 100-plus workers

By Charles Young SENIOR STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice said he will provide more information about recent developments with Virgin Hyperloop later this week. During his Wednesday press briefing, Justice was asked to comment on media reports announcing Virgin Hyperloop had laid off more than 100 employees and decided to shift its...

www.wvnews.com

WOWK 13 News

What is happening with Medicaid in West Virginia? This and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, co-hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren sit down with a variety of people to talk about a racist email sent to a black delegate in West Virginia, Medicaid, north-central West Virginia, and Gold Star Mothers. In Segment One, Mark Curtis interviews Del. […]
POLITICS
WVNews

West Virginia officials announce Corridor H bid award

PARSONS, W.Va. (WV News) — Construction on yet another section of Corridor H will soon be underway, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday. The governor was joined by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., and officials from the West Virginia Department of Transportation to announce he had approved the bid award for the Corridor H Cheat River Bridge Project.
PARSONS, WV
Vice

Big Oil Has a Plan to Turn Appalachia Into Hydrogen Country

The fossil fuel industry has a new plan for Appalachia: Blue hydrogen. An alliance between some of the largest corporations in the energy business—Shell, General Electric Gas Power, EQT Corporation, Equinor, Mitsubishi, US Steel and Marathon Petroleum—announced in a press release late last week their plan to create a “hydrogen industrial hub” in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Their plan is to work with local stakeholders in the process, creating “a national model for sustainable energy and production systems.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WVNews

West Virginia DOH to build a new bridge at Seneca Rocks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Funding from the state’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program will replace a low water crossing at Seneca Rocks with a 140-foot steel truss bridge, according to the state Division of Highways. The low water crossing carries Roy Gap Road over the North...
SENECA ROCKS, WV
Point Pleasant Register

This Week in West Virginia History

The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Feb. 20, 1875: The West Virginia Legislature approved a bill to move the state capital back to Wheeling. Feb. 20, 1995: The West Virginia Legislature voted to...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Gov. Justice signs bill designating Glenville State as university

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday signed a bill that changes the designation of Glenville State, making the institution a university. The Legislature expedited the bill’s passage Tuesday, coinciding with Glenville State Day at the Legislature, which saw students, faculty, staff and alumni present at the Capitol building for votes in both chambers.
GLENVILLE, WV
The Independent

What we know about possible trucker protests coming to Washington DC

An online movement among American groups to replicate the “Freedom Convoy” that gripped Ottawa, Ontario is eyeing Washington DC and routes into the nation’s capital to protest pandemic restrictions.The “trucker convoy” protests in Canada, elevated from a relatively small right-wing trucker groups protesting perceived liberal overreach, spread through organising and sharing news in Facebook groups and Telegram channels, which circulated across more mainstream social media platforms and has been amplified and expanded by right-wing broadcasters.Momentum spread across American conspiracy communities and other groups hoping to leverage the movement for similar protests in the US.Follow the latest updates on the...
PROTESTS
Land Line Media

Poaching truck freight by rail, water and air

They’re coming to take your freight. Railroads, airlines, and barge operators all are taking shipments from trucking. That’s the way it can seem when you read the transportation press. Railroads are moving on multiple fronts to put truck freight on the rails. The massive infrastructure bill passed last...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WVNews

West Virginia Rep. McKinley visits growing Middletown Commons as developers tease future tenants

WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WV News) — U.S. Rep. David McKinley visited the still-under-construction Middletown Commons and the attached Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital on Friday afternoon to see how the project is developing. Also Friday, the property’s owners said they’re confident that residents will soon have much more to enjoy at the mixed-use development.
WHITE HALL, WV
Phys.org

Fossil fuels, renewable energy, and electric vehicles

The transition to an environmentally sustainable economy will take at least a generation, if not a bit longer. And at the end of the journey, we will not emerge with a pristine planet. The goal is to minimize the damage we humans inflict on the planet; the damage will never be eliminated. There are too many of us and too little planet to eliminate destruction. We need to understand our impacts and reduce them as much as possible. Our principal goal should be to mitigate problems that are global in scale, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, virus transmission and invasive species.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOWK 13 News

Why are companies like Nucor and GreenPower coming to West Virginia now? This and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren sit down with a variety of people to talk about topics that include the manufacturing industry, Evan Jenkins stepping down and more. In Segment One, Mark Curtis sits down with Former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Evan […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia bill would allow unvaccinated WV workers to receive unemployment

West Virginia lawmakers have advanced a proposal that would allow people who leave their jobs because they are denied a religious or medical exemption to the COVID-19 vaccination to receive unemployment benefits. Republican Sen. Mark Maynard, a sponsor of Senate Bill 576, said Thursday that the legislation was designed with health care workers in mind. […]
LAW

