Hype or Looped in? West Virginia Gov. Justice to provide more info on Hyperloop developments later this week after company's layoff of 100-plus workers

The transition to an environmentally sustainable economy will take at least a generation, if not a bit longer. And at the end of the journey, we will not emerge with a pristine planet. The goal is to minimize the damage we humans inflict on the planet; the damage will never be eliminated. There are too many of us and too little planet to eliminate destruction. We need to understand our impacts and reduce them as much as possible. Our principal goal should be to mitigate problems that are global in scale, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, virus transmission and invasive species.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO