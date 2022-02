FLAT ROCK, MI — Investigators have yet to determine what is causing an oily sheen on the Huron River as an emergency response enters its third day. “Nothing has been ruled out,” said Jill Greenberg, spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), which is assisting the city of Flat Rock respond to an ongoing chemical leak in the river.

