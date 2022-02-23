ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Woman shot to death while sleeping at Gwinnett County motel

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01WJkR_0eN1PN8c00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly shooting at an extended stay motel Tuesday morning.

Police identified the victim Wednesday as 64-year-old Christine Walker from Lilburn.

Investigators say Walker was sleeping when someone fired into the room.

Police said they responded around 4:30 a.m. to the InTown Suites off Stone Mountain Highway near the Lilburn-Snellville city line.

Officers found a woman shot to death in one of the motel rooms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway said the back side of the motel was blocked off by crime scene tape as investigators collect evidence.

Police said at this time, it appears the suspect was not in the same room as the victim.

“We’re trying to figure out right now where the shot came from, who it came from and why it happened,” a police spokesman told Holloway.

No description of the suspect is available at this time.

IN OTHER NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Disabled woman found alive after 9 days alone in towed car

KENT, Wash. — Police in Washington state said a severely disabled woman was found alive after spending nine days alone inside a towed car. According to KIRO-TV, Kent police responded to a missing person report shortly after 3 p.m. Feb. 14. The person who filed the report said her disabled sister hadn’t been seen for several days, the news outlet reported.
KENT, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lilburn, GA
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alabama police seize cocaine, cash, guns

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — An Alabama man faces drug trafficking charges after police found more than $58,000 worth of cocaine in a storage unit, authorities said. Stephen Darnell Cain, 64, of Muscle Shoals, was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs, the Muscle Shoals Police Department stated in a Facebook post.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Motel#Police#Channel 2#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
122K+
Followers
91K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy