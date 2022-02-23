Woman shot to death while sleeping at Gwinnett County motel

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly shooting at an extended stay motel Tuesday morning.

Police identified the victim Wednesday as 64-year-old Christine Walker from Lilburn.

Investigators say Walker was sleeping when someone fired into the room.

Police said they responded around 4:30 a.m. to the InTown Suites off Stone Mountain Highway near the Lilburn-Snellville city line.

Officers found a woman shot to death in one of the motel rooms.

Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway said the back side of the motel was blocked off by crime scene tape as investigators collect evidence.

Police said at this time, it appears the suspect was not in the same room as the victim.

“We’re trying to figure out right now where the shot came from, who it came from and why it happened,” a police spokesman told Holloway.

No description of the suspect is available at this time.

