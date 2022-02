RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of new cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina is at its lowest point in more than two months. The state Department of Health and Human Services says 2,888 daily cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday. The last time the number of cases was that low was on Dec. 14th when 1,932 cases were reported.

