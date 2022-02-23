ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

222 $2 bills handed out in Ames on 2-22-22

By Roger Riley
 1 day ago

AMES, IOWA — The date is 02/22/22 and for one Ames man, he could not let this date pass without sharing his passion. In this case, it’s for the US currency, the two-dollar bill.

“So today being Tuesday 2/22/22, I thought I would help everyone remember the two-dollar bill,” said Jimmy Johnson, of Ames “It’s still around it’s still in production, and ask for any credit union or bank teller will be happy to get one for you.”

Johnson has a total of $222 to give away, all in $2 bills. Most took the gift, with no strings. Some were not interested in a free $2.00.

“Just to share a little bit of fun with people that make them smile,” said Johnson. “Every time I’ve used a two-dollar bill to purchase something it’s always brought a small little conversation, a smile to someone’s face, and just a fun way to remember people.”

Johnson is a currency collector and a member of the Ames Coin Collectors Club.

“In 1862 days has the legal tender act and the bills that they designated at that time were the ones to five, tens, the twenties, and hundreds,” said Johnson. “There was also gonna be a three-dollar bill never actually made that.”

Johnson will be speaking this weekend at the Mid-Iowa Coin Show at the Quality Inn in Ames, that show is Saturday and Sunday.

