In your 20s, you move — a lot. In the past six years of my twenties, I've moved at least 10 times, and because of that, I haven't really accumulated "nice" items. I'm generally OK with bottom-of-the-barrel furniture and home furnishings, and for my bedroom, that's always meant a down comforter without a duvet. I know that's jarring to some of you, but for someone who doesn't know what destination is next, it's made do — until now.

SHOPPING ・ 11 DAYS AGO