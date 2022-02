Joseph Spencer is affectionately known as Joe and was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on 25 April 1947. His parents divorced when he was very young and his older sister and he were raised by his mother, but their father was still a part of their lives and he really drove the love of the arts of any and all kinds. Joe’s father was a painter, but due to circumstances he had stopped painting for a while. It was not until his teenage years that Joe’s father started to paint again.

