Lee County, FL

Man arrested for murdering Fort Myers woman with hammer

By Kyra Shportun
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lee County man has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly beat a Fort Myers woman to death with a hammer in the Century 21 mobile home community on Monday.

James Lally, 51, was arrested in Jacksonville following the alleged crime and was booked into the Lee County Jail just after midnight on Wednesday.

On Monday, Lee County deputies discovered a bloody scene at the home of Suzanne LaPierre on Apollo Drive. They later learned that LaPierre had been beaten to death with a hammer and Lally was on the run.

Lally and LaPierre had been dating and living together at the home. LaPierre decided she wanted to end the relationship, and according to deputies, Lally became irate sometime after and killed her.

Lally allegedly took LaPierre’s body and dumped her remains off Dusty Road in a heavily-wooded area before taking off to Jacksonville.

Lally has family connections in the Jacksonville area, LCSO said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office assisted Lee County deputies in taking Lally into custody.

At his first appearance in court on Wednesday, Lally admitted to murdering LaPierre with a hammer.

According to the state, Lally also sold LaPierre’s family heirlooms to Sarasota pawn shops.

Lally has a lengthy criminal history, including previous arrests for kidnapping, domestic battery by strangulation, narcotics, burglary, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault.

UPDATE – February 23, 10am:

James Lally has been charged with murder in a Lee County courtroom.

According to prosecutors, Lally admitted to murdering a woman with a hammer, because she was leaving him.

Lally also admitted to dragging and burying her body.

Lally is linked to the disappearance of his girlfriend Suzanne LaPierre, though her name was never mentioned inside the courtroom this morning.

Her home in the Century 21 mobile home community was surrounded by crime scene tape Monday morning. They were last seen together last Friday.

Lally is being held without bond, and is considered a flight risk.

According to the state, Lally sold the victim’s family heirlooms to Sarasota pawn shops.

UPDATE – February 23, 7am:

James Lally was booked into the Lee County Jail just after midnight where he now faces a homicide charge, according to officials at the Lee County Jail.

Officials have not yet confirmed further details on whether the charge is connected to the disappearance of Suzanne LaPierre of Fort Myers who was last seen nearly a week ago.

Lally is expected to make his first appearance in court at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

UPDATE – February 22, 1:15pm:

James Lally has been arrested in Duval County by the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office, according to court records. Lally was booked this morning at 1:07am.

Lally was previously last seen on Friday February 18th with Suzanne LaPierre, who has been missing since. The duo was last seen at a home on Apollo Drive in the Century 21 mobile home community in Lee County.

LCSO crime scene units and yellow crime scene tape surrounded that very home Monday morning.

Based on records from Duval County, law enforcement arrested Lally on a warrant, for failing to appear in court on charges stemming from a prior traffic arrest. Lally is also being held for Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed any information in this case since Monday, when they announced Lally had been “located,” providing no other information.

UPDATE – February 21, 4:50pm:

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, James Lally and his vehicle have been located. Authorities are still looking for Suzanne LaPierre. The two were last seen at a home on Apollo Drive last Friday, February 18th.

LCSO has not said where Lally or the vehicle were found.

UPDATE – February 21, 12:09pm:

An investigation on the whereabouts of two individuals has been connected to a Century 21 mobile home crime scene from Monday morning.

Lee County deputies are searching for a man and a woman who were last seen at the residence on Friday, Feb. 18. The two have been identified as James Lally, 51, and Suzanne LaPierre, 54.

Investigators said LaPierre and Lally are possibly driving a red Chevrolet HHR.

ORIGINAL STORY: FORT MYERS, Fla. — Investigators have a home surrounded by crime scene tape in the Century 21 Mobile Home Community in Fort Myers.

Several Lee County deputies and a crime scene unit are on scene. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed what they are investigating, they have only said the scene is “active.”

No further information was immediately available.

The Century 21 Mobile Home Community recently made headlines after it was hit by an EF-2 tornado in January. Many of the community’s residents are still working to recover from the damage.

This is a developing story.

