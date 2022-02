SPARTANBURG — Converse University interim president Boone Hopkins has been selected to serve as the university's 12th president beginning March 1. The announcement was made Feb. 25 during a ceremony held at the university's Twichell Auditorium in the Zimmerli Peformance Center on the downtown Spartanburg campus. For the past seven months, Hopkins has served as interim president following the death of President Jeffrey Barker on July 21, 2021.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO