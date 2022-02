Justice Stephen Breyer hadn’t even made his retirement official last week when Democrats put out word that they wanted to confirm his replacement as fast as possible. According to one report, they wanted to match the record speed with which Republicans installed Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court following the 2020 death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The reason for the Democrats’ rush wasn’t immediately apparent. Breyer doesn’t plan to leave the bench before the end of the Court’s term, in nearly five months, and the justices don’t meet over the summer. The midterms are still eight months away.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 DAYS AGO