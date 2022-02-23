ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatally shooting mother of his children

By Zoe Brown
KCTV 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatally shooting the mother of his children last summer. Christopher L. Spears, 34, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter...

www.kctv5.com

#Shooting#Prison#Kctv#Kcpd
