Eight candidates have filed for the three Richardson ISD board of trustees seats up for election in May. Feb. 18 is the last day to file for the district's general election. Those interested in running can obtain an application packet through the district website or at the RISD Administration Building at 400 S. Greenville Ave., Richardson. All potential candidates must turn in their application by 5 p.m. Feb. 18.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO