US Supreme Court reaffirms that McGirt is not retroactive

 1 day ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has reaffirmed that its ruling to limit state jurisdiction for crimes committed on tribal reservations by or against tribal citizens is not retroactive. The Tuesday ruling rejected appeals by seven Oklahoma death row...

