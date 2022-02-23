ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Coroner IDs man killed in suspected break in, robbery

By Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified a man shot to death by a homeowner. Charles Acolatse, 31, of Las Vegas died Feb. 12 from a gunshot wound to the neck, the coroner’s office ruled....

