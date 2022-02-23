When Uticans Flew: A Look Back on Aviation in Oneida County

On Thursday, there were 77 COVID-19-related deaths across New York and the statewide seven-day average infection positivity rate was measured at 3.57%. In a daily statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul said, "We have made tremendous progress bringing down the numbers since the Omicron peak in January, and I want to thank New Yorkers for doing their part to keep our communities safe and our economy open … While the numbers continue to trend in the right direction, we must remain vigilant and use the tools that protect us against COVID-19: Getting vaccinated, getting boosted, and getting tested. The vaccine is safe, effective and doctor-recommended for all New Yorkers ages five and up. Parents and guardians, please talk to your child's pediatrician or health care provider about getting your child vaccinated as soon as you can."

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO