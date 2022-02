The tamale is a humble, communal dish, but don't be fooled by its simple looks. When made with heart and soul, tamales are capable of leaving enduring flavor long after the last bite. To eat a tamale is to take a deep dive not only into what masa truly is but also into the story of Latin cuisine and how it crossed the border and into our hearts. At first, tamales were considered the deep cuts of Latin cuisine — romantically familiar to those exposed to them at a young age, and a culinary epiphany to others who stumbled upon them later in life. Now, tamales are sculpted, tied, and universally celebrated across countless kitchens nationwide.

