TV Series

Superman & Lois – ‘Tried and True’

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMY JO JOHNSON (“FELICITY”) DIRECTS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) tells Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) that she and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) plan to do a deeper dive into...

cwseattle.cbslocal.com

ComicBook

Superman & Lois: New Synopsis Teases Episode Directed By Agents of SHIELD Star

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Anti-Hero," the March 8th episode of Superman & Lois. The episode features a behind-the-scenes Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover, as Marvel's Agents of SHIELD star Elizabeth Henstridge directs the episode from a screenplay by Max Cunningham and Michael Narducci. Given the season so far, one can assume that "anti-hero" is not necessarily a reference to a Green Arrow/Peacemaker style violent superhero, but rather to Bizarro, Superman's "reverse," who has emerged as the season's villain. It is not yet clear whether the version of Bizarro seen in Superman & Lois will be another genetic experiment gone wrong (the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths take on the character in the comics, which carried over to Supergirl's version), or whether he's a literal alternate-universe version of Superman.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Confirms Why She's Sticking by Kody Brown Despite Marriage Woes

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has confirmed the reason why she's sticking by Kody Brown despite their marriage woes. In a new Sister Wives Season 16 bonus scene, Meri spoke briefly about a Season 10 moment when her sister-wife Christine was expressing being upset about moving to Arizona from Utah. "I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," Christine said at the time. Speaking to Sister Wives tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan in a one-on-one, Meri opened up about the impact that moment had on her relationship with Christine.
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
epicstream.com

Superman and Lois Season 2 Episode 6 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown, Where to Watch, Teasers, Previews, News and Everything You Need to Know

Bizarro selves are starting to pit against each other. Who else would Superman believe?. After a short hiatus due to the recent Winter Olympics coverage, Superman & Lois Season 2 is back for yet another thrilling run as the real big bad of the show is finally confirmed to have arrived. Episode 6 will continue with the story and here is everything you need to know about the show.
ETOnline.com

2022 NAACP Awards: Angela Bassett Reacts to Forgetting One of Her Children's Name During Speech (Exclusive)

Angela Bassett was so shocked, she forgot to thank one of her children!. The actress took home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama series, for her work in 9-1-1, during the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. During her speech, the actress -- who was a vision in white -- became tripped up and forgot one of her and Courtney B. Vance’s son's name, during her speech.
