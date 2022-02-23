Superman & Lois – ‘Tried and True’

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Anti-Hero," the March 8th episode of Superman & Lois. The episode features a behind-the-scenes Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover, as Marvel's Agents of SHIELD star Elizabeth Henstridge directs the episode from a screenplay by Max Cunningham and Michael Narducci. Given the season so far, one can assume that "anti-hero" is not necessarily a reference to a Green Arrow/Peacemaker style violent superhero, but rather to Bizarro, Superman's "reverse," who has emerged as the season's villain. It is not yet clear whether the version of Bizarro seen in Superman & Lois will be another genetic experiment gone wrong (the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths take on the character in the comics, which carried over to Supergirl's version), or whether he's a literal alternate-universe version of Superman.
