ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. FDA limits use of GlaxoSmithKline-Vir COVID-19 drug

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JjcrS_0eN1Mi1200

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and Vir Biotech's (VIR.O) COVID-19 antibody treatment should not be used in places with circulation of variants that are not susceptible to the drug.

Vir has said the drug, sotrovimab, retains neutralizing activity against the emerging BA.2 form of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

However, other recent research suggests that the variant showed resistance to nearly all of the monoclonal antibodies they tested, including sotrovimab. read more

The GSK-Vir drug is one of the few COVID-19 treatments shown to have worked against the original Omicron variant, spurring demand.

The United States had briefly paused the distribution of other antibody drugs from Regeneron (REGN.O) and Eli Lilly (LLY.N) over concerns they do not work against Omicron.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
ScienceAlert

A Common Over-The-Counter Drug Could Treat Long COVID, Case Study Reports

Two patients with long COVID in California have almost completely alleviated their symptoms by taking daily antihistamines, according to a newly published case report. While the evidence is anecdotal, the remarkable results aren't without precedent, and the authors hope the stories they have detailed can give patients hope and point researchers in the right direction for investigating future treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Anti-Seizure Drug Targeted for Controlled Substance Restrictions

The popular pain and seizure drug gabapentin is under fire for its alleged role in America’s overdose crisis, with an influential consumer advocacy group urging the government to classify the prescription medication a controlled substance. Almatica Pharma’s Gralise and. Pfizer. ‘s Neorontin are among the brand-name drugs that...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arizona Mirror

Pharmacists would have to give ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 under GOP bill

A Republican bill would require pharmacists to fill prescriptions for drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 passed out of committee Wednesday. The measure says that pharmacists in Arizona must “dispense all prescription orders written by a medical practitioner for the off-label use of a prescription drug” during public health states of emergency. But […] The post Pharmacists would have to give ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 under GOP bill appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Boston Globe

Two powerful drugs now adding to US overdose crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — Emerging reports show that two little-known drugs are making lethal new contributions to America’s drug overdose crisis. Para-fluorofentanyl and metonitazene are being seen more often by medical examiners looking into overdose deaths, according to a government report published Thursday. They often are taken with — or mixed with — illicit fentanyl, the drug mainly responsible for the more than 100,000 U.S. overdose deaths in the last year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Glaxosmithkline#Covid#U S Fda#Vir Biotech#Sotrovimab#Omicron#Gsk#Regeneron
Long Beach Tribune

California woman, mother of three, dies of Covid-19 after she was wrongfully told by doctors she is not eligible to get vaccinated, lawsuit

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus continues to spread across the country and United States officially reached the 900,000 Covid-19 related deaths earlier this week. The vaccines still remain the best weapon in battling the deadly virus providing decent protection from developing severe condition and death. According to New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTAJ

Deodorants recalled over cancer-causing chemical

SEATTLE, Wash. (WTAJ) — Brands of aerosol deodorant/antiperspirant are being recalled due to a chemical that’s considered a carcinogen. Brut and Sure have issued the voluntary recall and alerted the FDA. There are 5 different products with expiration dates on or before August 2023. The company said there’s a presence of benzene, a known carcinogen. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Long Beach Tribune

California man in “excellent health” dies of Covid-19 because he was allegedly unable to find booster dose on time

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus knows no ‘protection’ as it easily evades both natural immunity and the immunity acquired by the Covid-19 vaccines. According to the experts, that’s the main reason why United States set new daily records in new cases officially surpassing more than one million new cases per day last month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

There’s a silent epidemic killing over 100,000 Americans a year, and the government is allowing the cure to get more and more expensive

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Ever since COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S. in January 2020, the first global pandemic in a century has been a non-stop newsmaking public health crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands and remained at the forefront of the nation’s collective mind.
U.S. POLITICS
Nashville News Hub

Man died of COVID-19 the same day a legal agreement was reached that allowed his family to seek treatment for the virus with Ivermectin

The 62-year-old man reportedly died of COVID-19 the same day a legal agreement was reached that allowed his family to seek treatment for the virus with Ivermectin. As we all know by now, the drug has been at the center of attention during the pandemic. Some used it for COVID-19 treatment, even buying it at farm supply stores. The federal government says it’s not approved to treat the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

The COVID-19 symptom that may be permanent

During the first wave of COVID-19, loss of taste and smell was a major symptom. Could this change in sense of smell be permanent?. A new study that is soon to be peer reviewed, found that for a specific group, their sense of smell is yet to return. Omicron lasts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Vaccine hesitant woman who ‘celebrated’ for not having to get the Covid-19 vaccine after receiving a religious exemption contracts the virus and dies

United States officially passed the 900,000 Covid-19 related deaths mark earlier this week and unfortunately, there still are people opposing the Covid-19 vaccines despite the fact they are proven to keep people out of hospital and by far reducing the chances of corona-related deaths in most of the cases. The...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HEALTH
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

328K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy