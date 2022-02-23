ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-hit Queen Elizabeth spoke to UK PM Johnson on Wednesday

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday as she continued to carry out official duties days after testing positive for COVID-19, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

Buckingham Palace said on Sunday that Elizabeth, 95, was suffering mild cold-like symptoms but was expected to carry on with light engagements, an indication the world’s current oldest and longest-reigning monarch was not seriously unwell.

