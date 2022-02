The NCAA continues Wednesday night with this elite Big-12 matchup! It’s time to continue our college basketball odds series with a TCU-Texas prediction and pick. TCU comes into this game (17-8) on the season and (6-7) in conference play. They are one of the better teams in the competitive conference but played far better outside of the Big-12 this season. Texas is the 20th ranked team in the nation with a (19-8) record and (8-6) conference record. Texas handled TCU by 23 points last time out so we will see if that happens again Wednesday night. Both teams are coming off losses so only one will bounce back tonight.

