Russian forces 'ready to go now,' senior US defense official says

By Ellen Mitchell
 1 day ago
Eighty percent of Russian forces gathered near Ukraine’s border are “ready to go now” with a large-scale attack of the ex-Soviet nation, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters Wednesday.

“We assess that the Russian military forces arrayed around Ukraine and Belarus are as ready as they can be,” the official said in an off-camera briefing at the Pentagon. “We would assess that about 80 percent of their forces are in what we would consider forward positions ready to go.”

The Russian troops are in positions ranging from roughly 3 miles from the Ukrainian border to about 30 miles away, the official added.

“They have advanced their readiness to a point where they are literally ready to go now if they get the order to go.”

Western officials have said a massive Kremlin incursion into Ukraine is now imminent after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized two breakaway areas of eastern Ukraine as independent and announced that military forces would be entering the areas.

An estimated 190,000 Russian troops are deployed in Belarus and Russia outside Ukraine, the official said, while more than two dozen Kremlin warships sit in the Black Sea - more than 10 of which are landing ships with troops on board.

Moscow also has “significant offensive missile capability,” including cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as armor, artillery and special forces, the official added.

Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Military Forces#Belarus#Russian#Ex Soviet#Ukrainian#Kremlin
