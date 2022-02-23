Poland diver competes at state meet day after car accident

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland senior Kendall Nigh competed at her second OHSAA Division II state diving meet on Wednesday just over 12 hours after being in a car accident.

Watch the video above to hear from Nigh.

Nigh and her mother, who was driving, were heading back to their hotel from a team dinner when the accident occurred.

Nigh was not physically injured, while her mother suffered minor injuries from the airbag deployment.

“I think my mental game was a little off, considering what happened, so that was a battle,” Nigh said.

Nigh finished the meet in 17th place with a score of 247.55.

“Physically, I felt fine, but I realize that mentally and physically are both equally as important,” Nigh added. “But, I just wanted to push through for my team and my teammates.”

As a junior, Nigh finished in 11th place at the state meet. Next year, Nigh will be continuing her diving career at Duquesne University.

