Warren County, NY

Death reported in Warren County COVID update

By Jay Petrequin
 1 day ago

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Warren County Health Services reported the death of a county resident stemming from COVID infection on Wednesday. The resident was in their 60s, had lived at home prior to infection, and had never received a coronavirus vaccine.

On Wednesday, the county reported 28 new COVID-19 cases. Foutreen of those were from home test kit results.

As of Wednesday, Warren County had three COVID-19 cases that were hospitalized, down by two from Tuesday. That marks the lowest number of hospitalized cases Warren County has seen since Sept. 9, 2021, when there were only two.

Warren County had seen a total of 141 new COVID-19 cases over the last 5 days. The county’s 7-day average positive test rate stood at 5.8%.

Warren County is also continuing to distribute free COVID-19 test kits at town halls and Stewart’s Shops locations around Warren County. An online resource from New York State can help those in need find the closest place to get a test kit.

Warren County Municipal Center hosts weekly COVID testing clinics at the county municipal center. A state-run center operates for walk-ins and appointments daily at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury.

