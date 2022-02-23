Pines Resort in Bass Lake named winner of 2022 Poppy Awards
The Pines Resort has been named the 2022 Poppy Awards winner for the Best Content Marketing in California. The legendary get-away along Bass Lake is gaining statewide attention, with an award honoring hard work put in during the pandemic. The resort provided its award-winning video detailing how it took on the challenges facing the tourism industry since 2020. Like many hotels, they were forced to pivot services. That included adding COVID-friendly live-streamed concerts, drive-thru events, collaborations with local businesses for giveaways, and selling meals for pick up and delivery. This award recognized those efforts. A panel of tourism experts helped choose the winner.
Comments / 0