Pines Resort in Bass Lake named winner of 2022 Poppy Awards

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DS9Pq_0eN1Jlug00

The Pines Resort has been named the 2022 Poppy Awards winner for the Best Content Marketing in California.

The legendary get-away along Bass Lake is gaining statewide attention, with an award honoring hard work put in during the pandemic.

The resort provided its award-winning video detailing how it took on the challenges facing the tourism industry since 2020.

Like many hotels, they were forced to pivot services.

That included adding COVID-friendly live-streamed concerts, drive-thru events, collaborations with local businesses for giveaways, and selling meals for pick up and delivery.

This award recognized those efforts.

A panel of tourism experts helped choose the winner.

