DAI’s New Exhibition

SALISBURY — Waterworks Visual Arts Center opened its newest exhibition, New Beginnings, on Monday and held its opening reception to meet the artists on Friday. New Beginnings includes one solo show and a group show, consisting of collaborative works by four female artists. New Beginnings includes: Longing to Belong, featuring hand-embroidered textiles by artist Katherine Diuguid, and uncommon Connections, which includes mixed media works by artists Ingrid Erickson, Dani Iris, Hope Holmes and Rachel Goldstein.
