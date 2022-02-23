DAI’s New Exhibition

American perspectives are varied and diverse. Andrea Barnwell Brownlee is well aware of that reality, which she has sought to bring to Jacksonville during her tenure as the George W. and Kathleen I. Gibbs Director and CEO of the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens. Friday will be the museum’s latest attempt to showcase this country’s depth of field when the American Perspectives: Stories from the American Folk Art Museum Collection exhibition opens.

