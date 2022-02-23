ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Ask the master gardener

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnswer: Just this morning, I heard a few reminders about how to enrich our soils. First, one gardener questioned amending his compost for later nutrients in his garden. The answer was that his plan would increase calcium, mostly unnecessary in Mississippi soil; calcium is a secondary nutrient. (Find further research by...

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

This Is the Absolute Best Time to Water Your Plants to Keep Them Thriving

Being a plant parent is a big job, and two of the most important things to figure out are when is the best time to water plants and just how much water they need. You can always opt for drought-resistant plants such as echeveria and aloe, but what if thirsty blooms such as roses and hydrangeas are calling your name? And if you decide to go the gardening route, surely a backyard full of succulents does not make a dynamic garden. The situation can be tricky, so we decided to consult the pros and reached out to Alfred Palomares, Vice President of Merchandising and Resident Plant Dad at 1-800-Flowers.com to give us the rundown on watering plants.
GARDENING
Anchorage Daily News

It’s time to plant seeds indoors. Here’s how to start.

The loyal reader knows I am a firm believer that you are not really a gardener unless you start from seed at least one of the plants in your garden. Sure, you can buy a tomato plant that is full-grown and already blossoming, but where is the fun in that? Gardening is about the process of growing, not just the moment of harvest.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

9 Inspiring Garden Décor Ideas

Garden design goes beyond the plants. Try some of these garden décor ideas for an original outdoor space. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Ph#Soil Test#Gardeners#Compost#Msu
The Daily South

These Companion Plants Will Help Your Okra Thrive

Whether you are whipping up a batch of classic New Orleans-style gumbo, want to pop some okra in your air fryer, add it to a tuna roll (trust us on this), or add it to your shrimp po'boy, it's easy to use okra in the kitchen. Okra is also a...
GARDENING
L'Observateur

Roses: Exceptional blooming begins with pruning

Another cold snap has left the area. Perhaps it’ll be our last, but I wouldn’t bet my plants on it. We have about a month to go before our last anticipated frost date (March 10), so rather than risk planting tender plants now, it’s better to focus on the few remaining garden tasks preparing for Spring’s arrival.
GARDENING
The US Sun

When should I start planting in my garden?

STARTING your veggie garden can be daunting and you might think summer is the best time to get planting but there's a lot you can grow in spring. You need to pick the right vegetables so they can survive the cold air and winter's final bite. When should I start...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Phys.org

The world's most unwanted plants help trees make more fruit

Keeping the spark alive is hard in any relationship. It's especially hard for fruit trees trying to attract pollinators. Blaire Kleiman, an FIU Institute of Environment graduate teaching assistant and alumna, found an unexpected source that keeps this relationship fruitful. Weeds. These often unwanted, wild-growing plants might not be particularly...
AGRICULTURE
countryliving.com

Popular houseplants: 14 trending houseplants that will be everywhere in 2022

Indoor gardening is more popular than ever, so it's no surprise to see houseplants continuing to surge in popularity. If you're looking to create your own jungle at home (or need a new Zoom backdrop), then a few plants to have on your radar for 2022 include the Areca Palm, pineapple plants and Bromeliads.
GARDENING
veranda.com

These are the 10 Best Flowering Trees for Your Garden

A well-planned garden includes layers of color and texture and overflows with annuals, perennials, and shrubs. But flowering trees are the showpiece of any landscape, no matter what the season. They offer shade, provide structure to your garden’s design, and serve as a focal point or a backdrop in mixed borders. Flowering trees also attract pollinators, like bees and butterflies, as well as birds to your garden. In addition, many flowering trees burst into bloom in late winter or early spring, precisely when you don’t think you can stand one more dreary day.
GARDENING
Missoulian

How to get your garden ready for spring

Spring is right around the corner, so it is now time to get your garden ready for the new growing season. Here are four things you should do to get your garden ready for spring.
GARDENING
The Associated Press

Black innovators who reshaped American gardening, farming

The achievements of George Washington Carver, the 19th century scientist credited with hundreds of inventions, including 300 uses for peanuts, have landed him in American history textbooks. But many other agricultural practices, innovations and foods that traveled with enslaved people from West Africa — or were developed by their descendants...
AGRICULTURE
marthastewart.com

How to Make—and Fill—a Raised Garden Bed

If the conditions in your yard are less than ideal—hard, rocky clay soil; uneven terrain—raised beds are the ultimate work-around. These elevated mounds of earth, often contained by a rectangular frame, offer total flexibility: You can plot them wherever you want, fill them with your ideal blend of soil, and plant them more densely than a regular garden, which means fewer weeds. Plus, they warm up quickly in spring, so you can start growing earlier than if you were digging in the still-frozen earth. While the beds can initially be more expensive to set up and fill, they pay you back with productivity. Take this vegetable garden, above, for example; in Northern California, the Pine House Edible Garden landscape-design firm, in collaboration with Homestead Design Collective, filled two-foot-tall Cortensteel raised beds with a mix of produce and ornamentals. Plants with similar water requirements are grouped together. To recreate the look, see our step-by-step tutorial, below.
GARDENING
purewow.com

What to Plant with Tulips (and Which Flowers & Shrubs to Avoid)

You know spring has (finally!) arrived when you see tulips in bloom in your garden. These gorgeous flowers grow from bulbs that are planted in the fall before the ground freezes. Tulips are available in every color of the rainbow with single petals, frilled petals or lush, double petals which make them resemble flowers such as peonies and roses. Different types bloom in early, mid and late spring, so if you plan well, you can have tulips all season long.
GARDENING
moneytalksnews.com

8 Great Amazon Products for Gardeners

Spring is right around the corner, and you know what that means — it’s time to thaw your green thumb and get planting!. From a square-foot gardening template to a grow light for indoor plants and a fruit picker with a 20-foot reach, we’re rounded up an exciting array of products to help you take your gardening skills — and spoils — to the next level.
GARDENING
Tulsa World

Master Gardener: To understand plant propagation is to marvel we can grow anything at all

Sometimes I collect seeds from my flowers in the fall and plant them in the spring. Some sprout and some don’t. What am I doing wrong? — S.B. Seed dormancy is how nature sets the germination clock so that seeds germinate when the conditions are best for success. For example, many of us have dogwoods in our landscapes. Dogwoods produce seeds in the fall, but fall is not the best time for these seeds to germinate and grow. Because of that, dogwood seeds go through a process known as “scarification” as they over-winter to make them ready to germinate in the spring. There are a couple of processes that prepare seeds in nature for germination. Let’s talk about those.
TULSA, OK
Portland Tribune

GARDENING JOURNEYS: Welcome to Gardening Journeys

Master Gardener Marilyn Clark to write monthly column for folks who want to exercise their green thumbs. Who would start a gardening column in February? Perhaps someone who loves to garden. My goal is to share my passion for gardening with you, and help you make the most of the gardening opportunities here in Central Oregon. When I moved here for the spectacular views and sunny weather, I had no clue we landed in one of the best gardening climates in all of Central Oregon. The Warm Springs, Madras and Prineville areas have the longest growing season when compared to the surrounding communities.
PRINEVILLE, OR
The Daily News Online

Master Gardener: Lend a hand in the Great Backyard Bird Count

The Great Backyard Bird Count is celebrating 25 years of people coming together to watch, learn about, and count birds this year. Launched in 1998 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society, the GBBC was the first online citizen-science project to collect data on wild birds and to display results in near real time. Birds Canada joined the project in 2009, and the GBBC became a global project in 2013 when it began entering data into eBird.
BATAVIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy