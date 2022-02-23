Nubability Athletes Foundation hosts snow camp at Soldier Mountain

The Nubability Athletes Foundation came to Idaho for the fourth year to hold a clinic to help limb different children learn to ski and snowboard.

This non-profit hosts clinics in a variety of sports all over the country and we caught up with them at Soldier Mountain.

"Man it means the world to me," said Sam Kuhnert of Nubability. "Watching these kids progress to where they are taking on the big mountain that’s huge they are not seeing their difference as a hindrance, they are just seeing it as what it is a difference and they are owning it and they are killing it."

We watched instructor Travis Arnoult use a tethering technique to help a girl from Florida try snowboarding for the first time.

"We have students that are here for two days so we are really just trying to give them the sensation, the feeling and the stoke of snow sports," said Arnoult.

Eva Church experienced snow from the first time as she came from Florida with her father, she also spent her birthday on the slopes.

"It’s a lot different than being in Florida obviously where there are beaches everywhere," said Church. "But I like it, I like it up here."

Nubability didn't make it to Idaho last year because of the pandemic, but they were happy to back and they wanted to thank Soldier Mountain for the hospitality.

"We came to Soldier Mountain at the last minute needing a location and they welcomed us with open arms," said Kuhnert. "We just can’t thank them enough."

The Nubability Athletes Foundation will host several more sports clinics for adaptive athletes the rest of the year in several different states.

Here is a link in case any Idaho athletes want to travel and try something new like the children who came to the Gem State did with skiing and snowboarding.