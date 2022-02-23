The Gym Bag: First hole-in-one, Island hoops product sparkles on West Coast and 9-11 Flag Football tries inter-school division
Ex-MSIT hoopster helps college win regular-season title. McKee/Staten Island Tech basketball product Kalique Mitchell helped West Los Angeles College capture the California Community College Athletic Association’s Western State-South regular season crown with a 14-0 mark. WLAC is currently on a 15-game winning skein with two non-conference games left...www.silive.com
