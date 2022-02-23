ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Gym Bag: First hole-in-one, Island hoops product sparkles on West Coast and 9-11 Flag Football tries inter-school division

By Joe D'Amodio
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ex-MSIT hoopster helps college win regular-season title. McKee/Staten Island Tech basketball product Kalique Mitchell helped West Los Angeles College capture the California Community College Athletic Association’s Western State-South regular season crown with a 14-0 mark. WLAC is currently on a 15-game winning skein with two non-conference games left...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deseret News

High school girls basketball: Corner Canyon wins big, advances to second round of state tournament

Corner Canyon head coach Craig Morris thought it was going to be a good night when he saw his team’s energy as they took the floor Tuesday. He was right, as No. 15 Corner Canyon decisively defeated No. 18 Hunter in the first round of the 6A girls basketball state tournament, picking up a 67-33 victory and extending its season to at least Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Florida, NY
Staten Island, NY
Basketball
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Sports
State
Florida State
The Staten Island Advance

Which college football teams are hurt the most by delayed playoff expansion? College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- More teams in a college football playoff means more opportunity. Duh. So while there might be some legitimate reasons for the expansion of the playoff to be delayed, as we tried to find on our Wednesday podcast, it’s more difficult to find teams helped by keeping the playoff at four teams over the next four years, which is what the leaders of college football have decided.
COLLEGE SPORTS
golfmagic.com

Steve Williams reveals saying "no" to Tiger Woods led to defining moment

Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
GOLF
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
Idaho8.com

Marsh Valley Boys Basketball goes back-to-back in districts

ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) - The defending 3A state champion Marsh Valley Eagles are heading back to the state tournament, as the Eagles went back-to-back in districts Monday night, taking down the Snake River Panthers 43-24. It was a close game for most of the first quarter, but once Snake River took a 9-7 lead, Marsh took control, going on a 20-0 run to close out the first half.
ARIMO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flag Football#9 11#West Los Angeles College#Mckee Staten Island Tech
The Staten Island Advance

The Super Bowl may be over, but it’s not too late to open a betting account in NYC in time for March Madness

Don’t put down your phone just yet. Sure, the Super Bowl is over and the next NFL season is seven months away, but it’s almost time for March Madness. That’s the name synonymous with the NCAA men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments. To boot, the conference tournaments, which in some cases determines who gets into the big dance, will start next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Hole-in-one

Joshua Olson, 43, of St. Maries, recently aced the par-4, 330-yard No. 17 at Quail Ridge Golf Course using a driver. It was the second hole-in-one in the manager’s 40-year career playing the sport.
SAINT MARIES, ID
The Staten Island Advance

Virginia wrestler born without legs cops state HS championship

You can throw out words like “handicapped” or “challenged” when it comes to teenage wrestling sensation Adonis Lattimore -- he doesn’t need them. Lattimore, who was born with no right leg and part of his left leg, won the Virginia High School League Class 6 state wrestling championship in the 106-pound weight class over the weekend.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

Dr. Phillips dominates Olympia in FHSAA basketball region game

Dynamic Dr. Phillips guard Riley Kugel scored a career-high 36 points as the No. 1-ranked Panthers overwhelmed rival Olympia 81-49 in a stunning Class 7A Region 2 boys basketball semifinal performance on Tuesday night. Kugel, a 6-foot-5 Mississippi State signee, had 5 dunks and hit 4 three-point shots. He made almost everything he shot and scored 28 points in the second half as the Panthers ...
ORLANDO, FL
Deseret News

High school girls basketball: Woods Cross holds off Cottonwood in exciting 5A tourney finish

Neither the Woods Cross Wildcats nor the Cottonwood Colts were ready to look over the horizon at their future 5A girls basketball tournament opponent Tuesday night. Both teams still felt like they had something to prove, and it was the Wildcats who played with more poise and consistency in a 40-29 win over the Colts in their tourney opener at Cottonwood High School.
WOODS CROSS, UT
Sioux City Journal

MMCRU clinches another girls basketball state tournament berth

CHEROKEE, Iowa – Emily Dreckman set the pace and the rest of her team followed here Wednesday night. Dreckman tossed in 12 of her team-high 21 points in the first quarter, leading the MMCRU High School girls basketball team to a 49-31 victory over Storm Lake St. Mary’s in an Iowa Class 1A girls regional basketball final at Cherokee High School.
CHEROKEE, IA
The Staten Island Advance

‘A lot of smack-talking’: This is what happens when Staten Island brothers face each other in a college basketball game

There was the proverbial smack talking going on in the Lotito household lately and, really, what did you expect?. Thomas Lotito is a junior guard at Manhattanville College. His brother, Jack Lotito, is a freshman guard at Mount St. Mary College. Both teams compete in the Skyline Conference and, of course, that means the schools would eventually cross paths.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
47K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy