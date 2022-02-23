ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota County Sheriff Investigating Death Of Inmate

By Danielle Shockey
 1 day ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is sharing news of an in-custody death.

Wendy S. Waltz, 61, was in the custody of the Sarasota County Correctional Facility since late Sunday night, February 20, for Contempt of Court for Failure to Appear.

Early on Wednesday, just before 7:00 a.m., Waltz was found unresponsive in her cell in the medical wing of the correctional facility.

Deputies and medical staff rendered CPR and lifesaving efforts however, Waltz was pronounced deceased at 6:50 a.m.

Based on early investigation, detectives believe her cause of death was medical in nature however, as always, an official cause of death will be determined and released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

No additional updates are expected at this time, but we will update this story as details are released.

