Delaware County, IN

Delaware County Council debates rescinding Meadow Forge abatement, but doesn't

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
 1 day ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — Developers of the Meadow Forge solar development have had a bumpy few weeks, but at least their property tax abatement remains in place on a project they can't start building for at least a year.

Delaware County Council on Tuesday considered rescinding the 10-year abatement granted to Invenergy, an international energy company, for Meadow Forge, a large solar farm planned for development on farmland between Gaston and Matthews.

Council members approved the abatement in fall of 2021. Several members said on Tuesday they had been under the impression that the project would deliver millions of dollars to Wes-Del Community Schools based on a presentation by Baker Tilly, an accounting and municipal advisory firm.

The firm developed an analysis of the project that noted that over the life of the project it would deliver about $16.7 million to Wes-Del. At a presentation to the Wes-Del School Board earlier this month, Baker Tilly principal Matt Eckerle explained to the board that those millions did not represent new money for the schools.

County Council President Scott Alexander, and other council members said they were unaware no new money would come to the schools.

"We did rely on that. Every one of us," Brad Bookout, economic development director for the county, said of the revenue projections provided by Baker Tilly.

Bookout told council that given the "new information" he would support whatever the council wanted to do regarding the Invenergy abatement.

In Indiana, the amount of money public schools and other taxing entities can receive through taxes are capped. So an increase in taxes paid through a new development means tax rates can go down as more money becomes available to pay for the schools. However, it doesn't increase the total amount the schools actually collect.

Council members said they relied on Baker Tilly to clarify that when the council considered the abatement, which also involved declaring the area an Economic Revitalization Area.

Regarding that confusion, Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University, said in an interview after Tuesday's meeting, "There is no area where Hoosier elected officials are less informed than economic development and finance."

Public opposition to the solar project grew after people in the Gaston area realized the development, in the planning stages as land owners were recruited since 2018, appeared to be nearly ready to be built. A zoning ordinance for solar farm development passed in spring 2021 had made installation of acres of solar panels a permitted use, meaning notification of neighboring property owners was not required.

Opponents hired an attorney and started showing up at public meeting in force as the issue split the Gaston community. Earlier on Tuesday, the Delaware County commissioners amended the solar ordinance to make solar farms a special use rather than permitted use, thereby forcing notification of neighbors and guaranteeing public hearings concerning solar farm developments. They also ordered a one-year moratorium on solar farm development in the county.

Alexander told a packed audience that none of the council members were happy about matters involving the solar project at this point.

Council member Ryan Webb, who said the $16 million-plus in funds designated for Wes-Del was misleading at best, moved to return the Invenergy abatement to the tax abatement committee to consider its recension. Council member Mary Chamber seconded the motion.

Benjamin Freeman, council's new attorney, advised that that the council could rescind the tax abatement but it would need to conduct a hearing on the matter and repeat the procedural steps taken when the abatement was granted.

Freeman, an attorney with Beasley & Gilkison in Muncie took the place of William Hughes as council attorney. Hughes is now a candidate to become a council member.

"I don't want to be the county of no," said council member Jessica Piper.

Council member Ryan Ballard said he didn't know why council would send the abatement back to committee when a study group was being formed by commissioners to reconsider the county's approach to solar farms.

Webb said reconsidering the abatement was a necessary step the council would have to take anyway.

The effort to send the abatement back to committee failed 4-2.

Alexander said that in the future, he would attempt to schedule council hearings in the evening so more members of the public could attend.

David Penticuff is the local government reporter at the Star Press. Contact him at dpenticuff@gannett.com.

