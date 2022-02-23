Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway

That's how many times Metallica have played "Dirty Window" live in concert. The first performance was on Dec. 3, 2003 in Oslow, Norway, about six months after St. Anger was released. They played it several times before the year wrapped up and it kept popping up in Metallica's setlists throughout 2004, too. It sat dormant for seven years until they decided to pull it out at The Fillmore in San Francisco on Dec. 10, 2011, for one of their 30th anniversary shows. And then it wouldn't be touched for a decade until another anniversary celebration.

