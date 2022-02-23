ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway

By Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Mirror
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeloved, award-winning local restaurant John O’Groats is celebrating its 40th Anniversary...

smmirror.com

