ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

OrthoLite Founder on How the Insole Company Grew to Be in 550 Million Pairs of Shoes

By Jennie Bell
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16a5qU_0eN1G6XX00

Click here to read the full article.

When Glenn Barrett founded his OrthoLite insole company in 1997, the inside of a shoe was “a hot and smelly and sweaty place,” the CEO recalled recently to FN.

“I was introduced to a new material by a chemist in Taiwan — an open-cell breathable PU foam that wicks moisture and we put anti-microbial [features] in it. I figured this is an absolute natural to make it to be an insole,” Barrett said of the company’s origins.

His gamble has certainly paid off. OrthoLite now supplies footwear insoles to more than 350 brands, from athletic giants like Nike and Adidas to fashion players such as Michael Kors, Kenneth Cole and Sam Edelman. And its business continues to grow amid the market-wide shift toward sneakers and comfort-focused footwear .

According to OrthoLite, which as a private firm does not disclose specific numbers, 2021 was the “best year in the company’s history” following more record-setting gains in 2020. That came despite the global supply chain crunch caused by factory shutdowns and shipping and distribution delays.

Ahead of the company’s 25th anniversary celebration this year, Barrett spoke with FN about the decisions that changed the course of the company and where it can go next.

When you started OrthoLite, did you imagine that it could reach this scale?

Glenn Barrett: “In all honesty, yes. I’d been in the component business for about 20 years before I started this company. And I knew that there was a hole in addressing this part of the shoe. I mean, I’m not going to say I knew that we’d be in probably 550 million pairs of shoes this year. But I knew the application made a whole lot of sense.”

Was there a tipping point that accelerated your growth?

GB: “In the beginning, we bought our formulations from large chemical companies and then processed the material and turned it into cells. But we made a big jump in 2008, when we went vertical and decided to manufacture our own formulations because our suppliers couldn’t keep up with us. Now, we buy 85 different chemicals and we blend them and make all of our own formulations specific to footwear. That made the biggest difference, because it demonstrated to our customers that we were absolutely serious about this business. And by not buying other people’s shelf formulations, we could go deep and develop what was needed. Now we make about 100 different formulations and in different colors. We have two chemical systems houses in China and in Vietnam. And these facilities are 100% owned by our company — we don’t have government joint ventures.”

Today there are a lot more companies making insoles. How do you stay ahead of the competition?

GB: “Constant innovation is really important. You have to innovate all the time to remain relevant, period. For instance, from day one, we put recycled tire rubber into our mixtures. So we’ve always had an eye on this trend toward sustainability and caring about the Earth. And as we’ve developed more materials, we’re always trying to put in more recycled content or higher bio content. One of the drivers for [making our own formulations] was we couldn’t get enough eco-content materials from the large chemical companies. So we started making formulations using castor oil instead of fossil fuel and petroleum. That’s the kind of innovation that’s most important.”

What’s one of the biggest lessons you’ve learned with OrthoLite?

GB: “I learned early on that you have to manufacture close to where your customers make shoes. We started in China, where everybody starts. And then as things migrated to Vietnam, we went there and to Indonesia, and now we’re in India and Spain and Brazil. We’ve got this global scale and customers appreciate that because they can get the same thing wherever they make shoes. That’s a big thing that sets us apart.”

The after-market category has been a focus for many insole makers, but you’ve never played there. Why is that?

GB: “We’re solely focused on being OEM [original equipment manufacturer] suppliers. It doesn’t mean we won’t do it at some point, but I think it’s important to maintain your focus on the thing you do best. We do have a small offering on Amazon because the phone calls [from consumers asking for insoles] just got unwieldy. So you can go on Amazon and buy an insole that we restock there. But it’s generic — it isn’t something that we’re focused on.”

So where do you see the most opportunities for growth?

GB: “Our opportunities are probably in expanding the types of footwear that we’re going into. We started in the athletic shoe business and specifically running. Our first two customers were Asics and Nike. We started there because running is the hardest test of footwear and of your feet, so we figured if we can make our bones in running, then we can grow from there. And we did spread into more athletic shoes, and then into comfort-casual, outdoor, work — all the things that are hardest on your feet. Now, jeez, we’re in brands like Prada and Ferragamo. I’ve never had anybody say to me this shoe is too comfortable. And I guess that message rings true everywhere.”

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Serena Williams Flips Her Hair Modeling a Mini Skirt From Her Own Brand With Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams slays Monday with a hair flip. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photo on Instagram showing off pieces from her clothing line, S by Serena. For the outfit, Williams wore a black T-shirt that had sleek cutouts at the neckline paired with a black and white abstract print skirt that elevated the top in a chic, flouncy way. She accessorized with a gold dainty bracelet for a touch of glimmer. View this post on Instagram A post...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

Beyoncé Spreads Love in Red Velvet Tracksuit & Dipped Stan Smith Sneakers From New Ivy Heart x Adidas Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. 2022 is officially in full swing now and if you are an avid Bey Hive member, then you have probably noticed that Beyoncé has been missing in action on social media. On the heels of the release of her new Ivy Park x Adidas collection, the world renowned pop icon surprised her fans with a slew of selfies on Monday night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) Houston’s very own took to Instagram to give...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Touches Down in Paris in Leggings and Lug-Sole Combat Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tiffany Trump went sleek for a visit to Paris this week in an all-black look. While posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, Trump wore black leggings with a matching fluffy coat. The Georgetown University graduate’s outerwear added a burst of texture to her ensemble, punctuated by a brown, black and white striped scarf. Trump’s look was complete with black sunglasses and a leather shoulder bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) Trump’s shoes...
POTUS
WWD

The 15 Best Designer Tote Bags That Carry It All

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The best designer tote bags are undoubtedly the chicest way to carry more than your phone, keys and wallet — think your laptop, a change of shoes or a backup sweater. Perhaps they can hold even on-the-go beauty elixirs and a complete lunch, too. But more than being practical, extra-roomy bags are becoming more coveted, possibly, than the trendiest of mini bags.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in Paris12 Tote Bags Perfect For Your...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Footwear News

Simone Biles Upgrades Neon Green Bodycon Dress With Leather Blazer & Chunky Platform Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Simone Biles brightened up her Instagram feed with a new post on Thursday. The Olympic champion wore a fun and bright ensemble that was fitting for her time in Miami. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) The Athletha Ambassador was all smiles as she posed in a neon green bodycon dress. The form-fitting number included a round neckline and ruched drawstrings at the sides to adjust the length. She paired the ribbed dress with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Steps Out in Yellow Butter Slides, Cropped Sweatshirt & Chic Leggings for Pilates Class Workout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber loves to work out in style. The model was spotted heading to a pilates class in Los Angeles with her friend Kendall Jenner on Thursday. Bieber opted for a cozy look that was filled with several earth tones. Her athleisure ensemble consisted of a navy blue cropped sweatshirt by Isabel Marant that included wide, puffy sleeves. She paired the short crewneck with high-waist Alo beige leggings that was complete with stripes that wrapped around her thighs and below...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Dances in Kissable Pajamas With John Legend in Cozy Slippers for ‘Cravings’ Promo Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. What happens when you play a fun game of this or that? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend give us a peek. The model and chef posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her and her husband Legend playing a fun food-related game as a way to promote her cooking brand, “Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.” For the outfits, the couple wore their pajamas. Teigen donned a decorative option, consisting of a robe and a romper. It featured red kisses all...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Shakira Dances With Shaq in Graphic Leggings and Chunky Black Sneakers in Hilarious Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Shakira proved her dancing skills in a humorous new video, where she virtually danced with Shaquille O’Neal. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer shared a playful Instagram clip where she dances alongside the Reebok partner in a split-screen. While O’Neal was sharply dressed in a collared shirt, tie and slip-on loafers, Shakira went the sportier route with her ensemble. The “Chantaje” singer wore a black, gray and white printed sweatshirt and leggings. Both pieces featured black trim. The star accessorized with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insole#Athletic Shoes#Innovation#Because They Can#Ortholite#Fn
Tracey Folly

My mother grew up wearing too-tight shoes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up, my mother was very poor. My mother also grew up wearing shoes that were too tight.
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Takes a Risk in Lace Catsuit, Feather Coat and Over-the-Knee Boots at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

Nicole Ari Parker swapped her bohemian style for a stylishly daring outfit at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 runway show. The actress sat in a front row that included Zion Moreno, Lala Anthony and Duckie Thot for the show—which included Julia Fox and Chloe Cherry as models—at the Downtown Association Club in lower Manhattan. The “And Just Like That…” star arrived in one of Smith’s signature sheer catsuits, which included long sleeves and legs. The black one-piece also featured a lacy texture, giving it a lingerie-esque appearance. The daring look was nearly fully covered by a large black feathered coat, giving it...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Looks Elegant in a Flowy Gray Dress, Black Tights and Walkable Heels While Supporting Sustainability Programs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The Duchess of Cambridge gives a lesson in prim and proper style. Kate Middleton was spotted on Wednesday with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall while leaving the Trinity Buoy Wharf, which is the site of The Prince’s Foundation, an organization led by Prince Charles that champions sustainability through education and more programs. For the outfit, Middleton slipped on a gray wool dress that incorporated a flowy design, long-sleeves and a black collar for a streamlined look. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Adidas
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Impressively Does a Handstand in Leggings, Tie-Dye Sweatshirt and Chunky Gray Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga tackled Monday morning in sporty style, thanks to a bold pair of leggings and chunky sneakers. The “House of Gucci” star shared a new Instagram photo this week, posing in a handstand on a purple yoga mat at the gym. Gaga’s workout ensemble featured a white, orange and blue tie-dye hoodie, layered over a light gray cutout top with slim-fitting blue leggings. Her look was complete with a bracelet and hoop earrings, as well as short black socks. “Rollin’...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Has a Monochrome Moment in Black Leggings, Puffer & Fuzzy Slippers for Pilates Workout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey hit the gym looking comfortable and sleek. The model attended a pilates class in LA on Tuesday dressed in head-to-toe black. She paired black leggings with a black long sleeve top. Over top, she wore a black cropped puffer jacket to keep warm. Harvey added a black Balenciaga hat to her look. She accessorized further with thick silver hoop earrings and a black top-handle bag. On her feet, business owner and stepdaughter of host Steve Harvey donned black striped...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Secret Designer Fashion Sale Has Major Deals on Free People, Sam Edelman and More

Everyone loves splurging on a trendy designer style from time to time. But if you're on a tight budget or are simply looking for fashion pieces that are a bit more price-friendly, there are actually a number of ways to dress chic on the cheap -- and Amazon is the perfect place to start. The retailer is hosting a secret designer fashion sale through Amazon's Premium Brands Outlet, which features deals of up to 60% off on some major celeb-loved items.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lizzo Sharpens Up for Dinner in High-Waisted Jeans, Chanel Pearls and White Reptilian Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo showed a more conservative take on her bold style while arriving to dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. The “Rumors” singer stepped out for dinner in a black long-sleeved top, which featured green and white graphic accents on its sleeves. The style was paired with dark blue high-waisted jeans that featured white stitching, adding a refined yet casual element to her look. Lizzo elevated the duo with a string of Chanel pearls, as well as a black quilted Chanel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Addison Rae is Casually Cozy in Uggs, Sweatpants and a Balenciaga Handbag After Pilates Class

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Addison Rae was comfortably dressed after a pilates class in Los Angeles. While leaving her class, the TikTok star was seen in a pair of black sweatpants and a checkerboard-printed shearling jacket. The comfy separates were accessorized with large sunglasses. Rae’s look was complete with a large black leather Balenciaga handbag. The 20-year-old influencer’s shoe choice was equally comfy: a pair of Ugg slippers. The $120 Coquette style featured rounded black uppers with a shearling lining for added relaxation. The pair...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj ‘Doesn’t Take a Loss’ in Head-to-Toe Burberry Plaid Outfit With Sock Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicki Minaj has a penchant for Burberry and is not afraid to show it. The “Do We Have A Problem?” rapper shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday morning that showed her wearing a glitzy and fashion-forward look suitable for the flashy musician. When it comes to the outfit, Minaj wore a head-to-toe ensemble consisting of a trench coat decked out in the brand’s iconic plaid print that had a black lining. Underneath, she wore a black sheer plunging bodysuit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
travelnoire.com

3 Best Travel Shoes From Black Owned Shoe Brands

Designer Yvonne Koné‘s luxury shoe and hand bag game is strong. Understated elegance at it’s finest. Her Copenhagen store is perfectly laid out to showcase her designs. Koné’s online store is easy on the eyes too. Plus, Koné ships to the U.S. “Creating beautiful,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NBC News

Why fashion experts recommend these Black-owned clothing brands

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. The fashion industry has significantly changed in recent...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

91K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy